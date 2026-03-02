Zendaya and Tom Holland spark marriage buzz after stylist Law Roach says ceremony “already happened”

Highlights

Longtime stylist claims the ceremony has already taken place

The couple were previously reported to have become engaged in late 2024

Representatives for both stars have not confirmed the claim

Red-carpet remark sparks fresh speculation

Zendaya and Tom Holland may already be married, according to their longtime stylist Law Roach, who made the claim while speaking to Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards 2026 on 1 March.

Roach told a reporter that “the wedding has already happened”, adding with a laugh: “You missed it.” When pressed on whether he was serious, he replied that it was “very true”. Representatives for the actors have not publicly confirmed the statement.

Engagement rumours traced back to 2025 awards season

Talk of an engagement first intensified after Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Reports at the time said Holland had been planning to propose for some time and was “crazy about her”.

The actor later appeared to confirm the engagement during a panel in 2025, gently correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend by replying: “Fiancée.”

A relationship that grew alongside their careers

The pair met in 2016 while filming Spider‑Man: Homecoming and initially described their bond as platonic. Romance rumours followed the next year, though they kept their private life largely out of the spotlight.

Their relationship became public in 2021 when they were photographed kissing, after which both spoke about the difficulty of maintaining privacy. In an interview with GQ, Holland reflected on how fame can turn intimate moments into public ones, while Zendaya described love as “a sacred thing”.

Balancing public life and privacy

In later interviews, including one with Elle, Zendaya said she has learned to accept that their relationship will always attract attention, while still trying to protect what is personal.

For now, Roach’s comment has reignited curiosity around one of Hollywood’s most closely watched couples, but without confirmation from the actors themselves, the true status of their relationship remains unverified.