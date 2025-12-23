Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted dining at local curry house after Leicester theatre show

Highlights:

Zendaya and Tom Holland made an unannounced visit to a curry house in Market Harborough.

Staff at Everest Lounge said the pair were calm and low-key.

The actors were in the area to watch a theatre show at Leicester’s Curve.

Their food order quickly became a talking point among locals.

A quiet Leicestershire town had an unexpected brush with Hollywood over the weekend after Zendaya and Tom Holland visited a curry house and caught staff and diners by surprise. The actors stopped at a local restaurant after seeing a theatre production, choosing a low-key night out rather than a formal appearance.

Zendaya and Tom Holland slip into packed Leicestershire curry house after theatre night Instagram/everestloungeuk





Why the Zendaya and Tom Holland curry house visit stood out

The visit took place on Saturday evening at Everest Lounge on St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough. The restaurant was fully booked when Zendaya and Tom Holland arrived with friends. Owner Pradip Karanjit said his team still managed to find space.

Karanjit later said the couple did not seek attention. They were polite, quiet and kept to themselves. Staff recognised them immediately but avoided drawing focus to their table.

He described the mood in the kitchen as tense but controlled. There was excitement, he said, but also a clear effort to keep service normal. No photographs were requested during the meal. The visit spread quickly through the town once word got out. By the end of the evening, phones were already ringing with enquiries.





What Zendaya and Tom Holland ordered

The menu choices added to the interest. Tom Holland ordered chicken tikka masala with pilau rice and a garlic naan. Zendaya chose a vegetarian spread, including chana saag baingan, a paneer shashlik starter and saag aloo on the side.

Karanjit said the pair ate at a relaxed pace and thanked staff before leaving. There was no special treatment requested, and the payment was handled quietly.

For the restaurant, the moment carried weight. Everest Lounge is well known locally, but this was different. “It was good for the town as much as for us,” Karanjit later said.





Theatre plans behind the Zendaya and Tom Holland curry house visit

The actors were in the area to watch The Sound of Music at Leicester’s Curve theatre. A spokesperson for the venue confirmed the visit and said it was not Holland’s first time attending a show there.

Holland was also in the audience for My Fair Lady at the same venue last year. Cast members at the time said it was encouraging to see well-known actors supporting live theatre.

Zendaya and Holland are both familiar faces in British venues. Holland trained and performed on the West End as a child, while Zendaya has spoken in past interviews about enjoying time in the UK away from film sets.

Tom Holland and Zendaya during the Men's Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden Getty Images





What the visit means

The couple's curry house visit offered a small, clear picture of how the pair move when off duty. No entourage, no advance notice, just a meal after a show.





For Market Harborough, it was a brief moment of attention. For the restaurant staff, it was a busy service they will remember. By Sunday morning, the story had already travelled well beyond the town.