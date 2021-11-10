Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Rati Agnihotri to present Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s US concert tour

Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Rati Agnihotri (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Bollywood actors Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, and Rati Agnihotri have come together to present the Laxmikant-Pyarelal US musical concert tour by Pyarelal and other Indian musicians.

Laxmikant passed away in 1998 but Pyarelal continues to honour their 35-year-long partnership by keeping Laxmikant’s name in all his musical endeavours.

According to a press release, Pyarelal, 81, will be performing in the US after 25 years, along with 20 Bollywood musicians and singers like Amit Kumar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sudesh Bhosle, Sadhana Sargam, Priyanka Mitra, and Mohammed Salamat among others.

The aim of the concert is to celebrate retro music and memories and connect with music lovers across the world, it said.

Also referred to as ‘LP’, the two musicians who started their film career in 1963, are among the most successful and popular music director duos in Bollywood.  Some of their memorable tracks include ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’, ‘Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho’, ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho’, ‘Jumma Chumma De De’, ‘Ek Haseena Thi’, among others.

The 69-year-old Aman lauded the musicians for changing the landscape of music culture in India.  “When I was offered to present the show for legendary Pyarelal Ji, I couldn’t say no. He changed the music culture of our country and I’ll be honoured to present him,” she said in a statement.

Sharing similar sentiments, Kolhapure, 56, said she is happy to present the tour along with Aman and Agnihotri. “Pyarelal Ji has given the music for my cult film ‘Prem Rog’, who also made me what I am today. He has given music to my several films and presenting him with Zeenat Aman and Rati will be nothing more than an unbelievable and extraordinary act at the same time,” the actor said.

Agnihotri said she too is honoured to present the tour. “He was ahead of his time and gift-wrapped his soul through his music. He has given music for the classic film ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ and made it extraordinary through decades. I am excited to see the fire on stage with all these illustrious personalities together for the first time,” she added.

The event is organized by Prria Haider Productions and Splendid Global Entertainment INC, owned by Prria Haider and Mehboob Haider, both Indian born-US citizens. It is conceptualized and directed by Alpa Mehta of Map Worldwide and tickets for the concerts will be available from early 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netflix announces premiere date for R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla starrer comedy series Decoupled
Entertainment
All India Shia Personal Law Board sends legal notice to Mira Nair over a scene…
Entertainment
British Indian director Meenu Gaur to direct ZEE5 and Zindagi’s desi noir series Qatil Haseenaon…
Entertainment
Kumail Nanjiani calls Eternals co-star Harish Patel “the real hero of the film”
Entertainment
Reports: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 set against the backdrop of Article 370…
Entertainment
Monster: Mohanlal turns Lucky Singh for his next, shares first look poster
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan to get a direct-to-digital release…
Entertainment
Naacho Naacho from RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s song will be the…
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon gets into action mode as she starts shooting for Ganapath in…
Entertainment
Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2: Nora Fatehi once again impresses us with…
Entertainment
Colors announces premiere date for Vivian Dsena’s new show Sirf Tum
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi on how Bunty Aur Babli 2 fulfilled a long-time dream
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Netflix announces premiere date for R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla…
Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Rati Agnihotri to present Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s…
Theranos lab director says its technology was a ‘failure from…
All India Shia Personal Law Board sends legal notice to…
British Indian director Meenu Gaur to direct ZEE5 and Zindagi’s…
Kumail Nanjiani calls Eternals co-star Harish Patel “the real hero…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE