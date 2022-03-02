Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 02, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Bangladesh Corona Update 
UK Corona Update 
ZEE5 drops the trailer for next Zindagi original Mrs. & Mr. Shameem

By: Mohnish Singh

Set to premiere on March 11 on ZEE5 Global, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem paints a real picture of love for the viewers.

ZEE5 has announced its next Zindagi original titled Mrs. & Mr. Shameem. The 20-episode series features popular Pakistani actors Saba Qamar of Hindi Medium (2017) fame and Nauman Ijaz and is set to premiere on ZEE5 Global on March 11, 2022.

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is directed by Kashif Nisar, who is known for his work on series like DumpukhtAatish E Ishq, and O Rangreza while the show is penned by Sajjad Gul (Saji) a contemporary play writer who is also known for touching upon social issues and psychological traits through his stories.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “Our audiences across the globe are always eager to discover all the contemporary stories that are coming out of South Asia. We are happy to now expand our rich content library with the upcoming Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, a story of two people and their unique love story.”

Speaking about her experience playing Umaina, Saba Qamar shares, “Umaina is fearless, strong and is not afraid to express herself. She is a true wild child. Playing this role was very exciting and challenging at the same time as it is very different from the roles I have played earlier. I think it’s time men and women are given the freedom to choose their path and not be restricted to play by the rules. Mrs. & Mr. Shameem demonstrates this perfectly.”

Talking about the show and his character Shameem, Nauman Ijaz shares, “Shameem is not like the usual hero you get to see in series and films. He is a soft-hearted, caring man. He redefines the portrayal of how an ideal man or man of the house typically should be. Throughout the show, you’ll see him practise respect, love, and concern for his family and friends but unfortunately, he is made fun of for being ‘effeminate’. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing this character, and I’m looking forward to the release of the show.”

A Zindagi original, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between.

The show is set to premiere on Friday, 11th March 2022 exclusively on ZEE5.

