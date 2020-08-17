YRF to announce more than half a dozen films on 50th anniversary?

There is humongous buzz around the upcoming birth anniversary of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra on 27th September. Speculation is rampant in the corridors of Bollywood that the late filmmaker’s son Aditya Chopra is gearing up to announce a host of high-profile projects on the 88th birthday of his father, an occasion which also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Yash Raj Films.

According to several media reports, Aditya Chopra will announce around seven to nine big-ticket movies to mark the grand occasion. Some of these films will feature such saleable A-list Bollywood stars as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Vicky Kaushal.

A source in the know informs a publication, “September 27 will mark the start of a year-long celebration of the production house’s 50-year journey. There are several high-profile activities that have been planned throughout the year to celebrate the brand. It is for certain that Adi will announce the massive slate of YRF on this date.”

The source goes on to add, “Adi is going to announce and unveil the blueprint of YRF Project 50 on the 88th birth anniversary of his late father, the iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra. It will be an endearing and touching tribute to a father from a son on September 27.”

Yash Raj Films came into existence in 1970 and went from strength to strength in showbusiness. Over its 50-year-long glorious journey, the production house has produced dozens of memorable films including Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Mohabbatein (2000), Dhoom (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Fanaa (2006), Chak De! India (2007), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Mardaani (2014), Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Hichki (2018) and War (2019) to name a few.

The upcoming projects of YRF, which are at various stages of development currently, include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Prithviraj.