'Wicked: For Good' reviews says Ariana Grande shines as the sequel takes a darker turn

Highlights:

New Wicked: For Good review round-up shows solid approval, not wild hype

Critics say the sequel leans darker, smaller, more character led

Grande draws the loudest praise, again

Some reviews call it thinner; others say it tops the first

Box office eyes now turn to the second weekend drop

The first wave of Wicked: For Good review reactions has dropped and the sequel hasn’t caused the same frenzy as last year’s first part, but it has still landed on steady ground.

Why the Wicked: For Good review cycle feels different this time

Part one arrived with years of build-up, the sort that almost scripts its own headlines. The second film didn’t carry that weight, and plenty of critics pointed this out.

Some noted that the new story moves more quietly, with fewer of the musical’s biggest songs left to pull from. Empire called it “not quite Wicked: For Great”, landing on three stars. The Independent was sharper, saying the sequel “has no magic” and looks “aimless”, while others called it a “highly entertaining” follow-through.

Ariana Grande takes the spotlight in the Wicked: For Good review coverage

If there was one point every outlet seemed to agree on, it was this: Grande steps forward. Variety praised her “fragility”, noting she gets a better-written arc this time. The Hollywood Reporter pointed to her quieter scenes and said she brings a soft ache to them. A couple of critics even floated awards chatter again.

Her co-star Cynthia Erivo still drew strong notes. More than one review pointed out that she holds the emotional spine of the film, even when the script moves away from big spectacle.





Does the sequel change anything for the franchise?

Some reviews argued that Wicked: For Good is stronger as a character piece than a blockbuster. Others said the opposite and mentioned less thrill, thinner material, and fewer standout songs.

There was also talk about the new origin threads for the Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow. You could tell critics were almost relieved that the film didn’t try to out-blow part one with pure scale. A few even said the smaller focus works better on screen.





What happens next for Wicked on screen?

The box office conversation has already started. The first film crossed £750 million worldwide, so expectations are high for the follow-up. Jon M. Chu, who directed both parts together, now moves on to his next musical project, a new Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat adaptation for 2027.





He said this two-part job “took everything out of him”. And that’s where the second chapter of Wicked leaves things: the sort of sequel that lives on performances, not pyrotechnics.