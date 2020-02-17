Who encouraged Arjun Kapoor to become an actor?

One of Bollywood’s most famous actors, Arjun Kapoor has had his fair share of ups and downs in the filmdom. The actor, who started out his acting career with a box-office hit like Ishaqzaade (2012), has been struggling for hits lately. His last few films, including Namastey England (2018), India’s Most Wanted (2019) and Panipat (2019), failed to strike the right chord with the audience.

The actor will soon join hands with his filmmaker father, Boney Kapoor, for a Hindi remake of super successful Tamil hit Comali (2019). The movie revolves around a man who finds it extremely challenging and difficult in adjusting with the current era after waking up from coma. Boney Kapoor has acquired the remake rights from the Tamil producers of the movie.

Apart from being a producer, Boney is also a doting father. He is always there for his children whenever they need him. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that son Arjun Kapoor wanted to enter Bollywood as a director, but it was megastar Salman Khan who suggested him to become an actor instead.

“Arjun always wanted to become a film director and that is why I had no plan to launch him, like a new hero. That was not our plan at all. But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman,” said the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is shooting for his upcoming film with Rakul Preet Singh. The untitled movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, while debut director Kaashvie Nair is calling the shots.

