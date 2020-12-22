What’s Taapsee Pannu scared of?

By: Mohnish Singh







2020 has not been a wonderful year for a majority of people around the globe, but Taapsee Pannu cannot thank her stars enough for beginning and ending the year on a high professional note.

In February, she received rousing reviews for her powerful performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. And as soon as the Indian government eased off the Coronavirus-induced restrictions in the country, Pannu was quick to get back to sets to resume work.

Her upcoming slate boasts of several exciting projects which are currently at various stages of development. These include Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba, and Shabaash Mithu.







Talking about her chock-a-block schedule, Pannu tells an Indian publication, “I am yet to finish Rashmi (Rocket). I literally have no life. My entire day is divided between sleeping, working, and working out. Every 15 minutes are rationed. There is no time for anything else now. Because patches last for a limited time. I am very scared when I read reviews and people say ‘she is at the best of her game’ or at her career-best. It is scary because then you feel there is going to be a decline. If you reach the peak, the only way ahead is to come down, and that is a crazy thought.”

Taapsee Pannu is seen in around 3-4 films every year. To avoid monotony, she makes sure to choose scripts that are completely different from one another. “People see me in three-four films a year, sometimes people might get too bored of me, or too much of me. If you are coming so many times, you have to make sure that your content is different from the others, and people do not really get bored. Whatever you do should be different from what you have done before, otherwise, you might just get too monotonous for people. But the fact is none of them are worth dropping,” she concludes.











