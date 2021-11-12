What’s On: Vijay Iyer showcases new album UnEasy

Vijay Iyer

By: Pramod Thomas

LIVE PERFORMANCE

YUVA NARTAN

When: Saturday November 13

Where: Curve Theatre, Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: An exhilarating evening of vibrant Indian classical and contemporary dance, featuring several emerging and established artists, performing Odissi, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance styles.

SONU NIGAM: RAFI, KISHORE AUR MAIN

When: Saturday November 13; Sunday November 14

Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Road, Birmingham B40 1NT; and

SSE Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The popular Bollywood singer returns for a two-date UK tour, which

sees him mix up his own hits with classic film songs by golden greats Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH, TYSHAWN SOREY

When: Sunday November 14

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: The jazz trio made up of pianist Vijay Iyer, bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey showcase their innovative and dynamic new album, UnEasy.

KATTAM KATTI

When: Thursday November 18-Friday November 19

Where: Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells, 183 Rosebery Avenue, London

EC1R 4TJ

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

AAKASH ODEDRA COMPANY: RISING

When: Friday November 19

Where: Watermans Arts Centre, 40 High Street, Brentford TW8 0DS

What: The talented dancer presents his highly acclaimed show created in

2011, which consists of four distinct contemporary solos that use his background in classical Indian dance.

ZAKIR HUSSAIN

When: Sunday November 21

Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: A musically rich classical Indian concert headlined by arguably the

greatest tabla player of the modern era, Zakir Hussain.

EVENTS

SUNDAY SHOWDOWN

When: Sunday November 14

Where: Floripa, 91-92 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3HZ

What: Enjoy a full day of live Bollywood music, comedy, and south Asian dance

with Bombay Funkadelic. Food menu for the famished, drinks for the thirsty, DJs and dance floor for the energetic.

DESI VIBEZ

When: Saturday November 20

Where: The Vault, East Wing, 300 Strand, Bush House, KCLSU South, London WC2R 1AE

What: Desi Vibez is a student party at the Vault Bar within the Kings College London campus on the Strand. DJ Enay, DJ Nish and other top DJ/producers will play the best in old and new school Bollywood, bhangra and urban desi beats.

THEATRE

THE WASTE LAND AND BIDROHI

When: Sunday November 14

Where: Rich Mix Arts Centre 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, London, E1 6LA

What: A unique celebration stages a haunting theatrical performance of the

two epitomic masterpieces of the 20th century, The Waste Land by TS Elliot, and Bidrohi by Kazi Nazrul Islam. This live music, spoken word and theatrical performance is directed by poet TM Ahmed Kaysher.

LIFE OF PI

When: Monday November 15-Sunday February 27, 2022

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0DA

What: A theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck, stuck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean. The cast includes Hiran Abeysekera, Mina Anwar, Nicholas Khan, Payal Mistry and Raj Ghatak.

COMEDY

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Friday November 12; Saturday November 13; Thursday November 18

Where: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth PO1 2AB; Alban Arena, Civic Centre, St Albans AL1 3LD; and Grand Opera House, Cumberland St, York YO1 9SW

What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

TEZ ILYAS: THE VICKED TOUR

When: Friday November 12; Saturday November 13; Wednesday November 17

Where: The Old Market, 11A Upper Market St, Brighton, Hove BN3 1AS; Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB; The Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW

What: A brand-new stand-up show with comedian, TV personality and author as he uses his trademark silly, smart, and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have.

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday November 13; Sunday November 14

Where: The Core Theatre, Homer Road, Touchwood, Solihull B91 3RG; and

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, Upper Clifton Road, Sutton Coldfield B73 6DA

What: The stand-up tour continues with two events featuring four comedy

talents at each venue delivering plenty of laughs. Full line-ups available on the official site.

SINDHU VEE – ALPHABET

When: Saturday November 13; Sunday November 14; Tuesday November 16

Where: Trinity Theatre, Church Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1JP; Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Road, Maidenhead SL6 4PF; and The Lights, West Street, Andover, Hampshire SP10 1AH

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair people want, the friends they have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

AHIR SHAH

When: November 19

Where: The Arts Centre, Devizes Road, Old Town, Swindon SN1 4BJ

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

ZAKIR KHAN: LIVE

When: Monday November 22-Monday November 29

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London, W1D 3NE

What: Following his two massively successful specials, Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2021), and selling more than 100,000 tickets globally, the stand-up comedian returns with his uniquely Indian style of standup comedy performed in Hindi.

CLASSES

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday November 13

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of delicious dishes.

INDIAN BLOCK PRINTING

When: Until Friday November 19

Where: Beeston Library, Foster Avenue, Beeston NG9 1AE

What: A three-session course every Friday that teaches you how to confidently create prints with traditional carved blocks from India. It also looks at the history of Indian print-blocking and how it is done today.

SHAKTI DIVAS BHANGRA FUSION 2021

When: Until Tuesday December 14

Where: Heston Community School, Heston Road, Heston, Hounslow, TW5 0QR

What: A weekly bhangra-Bollywood dance class that is led by renowned

choreographer Rakhi Sood, which is designed to keep people fit in a fun and friendly environment.

