Navin Kundra performs timeless Bollywood songs

LIVE PERFORMANCE

SEVENS

When: Thursday, October 21

Where: Kala Sangam, 1 Forster Square, Bradford BD1 4TY

What: An ensemble cast of UK-based Indian classical dancers and musicians will be sharing the stage in this triple bill show conceptualised and choreographed by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE.

DARBAR FESTIVAL 2021

When: Thursday, October 21–Sunday, October 24

Where: Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

What: The annual music festival, now in its 16th year, returns following a digital edition in 2020, with more classical concerts and performances featuring acclaimed artists. Some of the concerts will be available online.

BOLLYWOOD BLAST

When: Sunday, October 24

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Ketan Kansara headlines an evening celebrating the music of Indian cinema from the 70s, 80s and 90s. He will be accompanied by the band D26, along with fellow singers Anuradha Shukla, Rekha and Parry Mad.

VOICE OF LEGENDS

When: Thursday, October 28

Where: Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS

What: Accompanied by a live orchestra and dancers, popular singer Navin Kundra performs timeless songs from classic Indian cinema originally performed by great legends such as Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Lata Mangeshkar.

DEEPAVALI: THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHT

When: Saturday, November 6

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Uplifting family-friendly performance in celebration of Diwali, which showcases Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatanatyam and bhangra by some of the best British South Asian dance artists, companies, and community groups.

EVENTS

JO DIXON – AN INDIAN JOURNEY

When: Until Friday, November 5

Where: Zari Gallery, 73 Newman Street, London W1T 3EJ

What: Artist Jo Dixon’s collection of paintings from recent visits to India, which reveal a dignity and depth of spirituality of a society that retains an intrinsic beauty, which is distinguished and mystical.

BANGLADESH 50

When: Sunday, October 17

Where: Entrance Hall, The British Library, 96 Euston Road, London NW1 2DB

What: A family-friendly event that puts a spotlight on Bengali culture with music, dance, food and talks. Presented as part of the Bloomsbury Festival, the entertainment includes performers, high-profile speakers, poetry, film, and projections.

A LIFE IN SPICE – BIJOYA WITH FRIENDS

When: Tuesday, October 19

Where: Cinnamon Kitchen & Anise, 9 Devonshire Square, London EC2M 4YL

What: The fourth event of the ‘Life in Spice’ series is dedicated to Bijoya, which is a feast celebrated with family and friends. There is a 12-dish menu created by acclaimed chefs.

ANIL SETH: BEING YOU

When: Thursday, October 21

Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: The opening night of London Literature Festival sees one of Britain’s leading neuroscientists deliver a keynote talk on what the new science of consciousness can tell us about what it is to be ‘self’.

HAUNTED HAVELI HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: Friday, October 29

Where: 229 LONDON 229 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5PN

What: The annual Bombay Funkadelic Halloween party featuring DJ Shai Guy and guests spinning a spooktacular mix of Bollywood, desi beats and club classics. There is also a dhol player and prizes for most ghoulish makeup and creative costumes.

THEATRE

EAST IS EAST

When: Until Saturday, October 30

Where: National Theatre, Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PX

What: The 25th anniversary production of Ayub Khan Din’s widely acclaimed 1970’s set comedy about children brought up by their strict Pakistani father and white English mother.

10 NIGHTS

When: Until November 6

Where: Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 8LJ

What: The moving and funny new play by Shahid Iqbal Khan is the story of one man’s journey of self-discovery as he decides to take part in itikaf, sleeping and fasting in the mosque for the last 10 nights of Ramadan, as he navigates smug worshippers, shared bathrooms, and recurring thoughts of chunky chips.

COMEDY

KANAN GILL

When: Until Saturday, October 23

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Having toured globally, along with stand-up specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime, Indian stand-up comedian Kanan Gill returns to London with a brand-new show.

TEZ ILYAS: THE VICKED TOUR

When: Sunday, October 17

Where: Hot Water Comedy Club, 45 Hardman Street, Liverpool L1 9AS

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the comedian, TV personality and author, as he uses his trademark silly, smart, and subversive humour to celebrate all that we still have.

SINDHU VEE: ALPHABET

When: Sunday, October 17

Where: Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7AL

What: A brand-new stand-up show with the popular comedian about the hair we want, the friends we have, and living the vast difference between virus and viral.

PAUL CHOWDHRY: FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Tuesday, October 19–Wednesday, October 20

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden.

SUKH OJLA: LIFE SUKHS

When: Sunday, October 24

Where: The Wardrobe Bar & Kitchen, St. Peters Square, Leeds LS9 8AH & Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, 102 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LJ

What: Acclaimed stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla continues her solo tour of the UK with two shows in separate cities, where she talks about subjects including mental illness, moving back in with her parents, identity and living a double life.

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Thursday, October 28

Where: Streatham Space Project, Sternhold Avenue, Streatham Hill SW2 4PA

What: The stand-up show features two hours of non-stop laughter with acclaimed comedians Raj Poojara, Farhan Solo, Esther Manito and Mamoun Elagab.

CLASSES

SHAKTI DIVAS BHANGRA

FUSION 2021

When: Until Tuesday, December 14

Where: Heston Community School, Heston Road, Heston, Hounslow TW5 0QR

What: A weekly bhangra-Bollywood dance class led by renowned choreographer Rakhi Sood, which is designed to keep you fit in a fun and friendly environment.

INDIAN MUSIC APPRECIATION COURSE

When: Saturday, October 16–Sunday, October 17

Where: Online

What: An essential online course aimed at complete beginners that demystifies traditions and practices central to classical musical traditions.

ANGLO INDIAN TAPAS

MASTERCLASS WITH LUNCH

When: Sunday, October 17

Where: Memsahib Gin and Tea Bar, 47-49 Promenade, Cheltenham GL50 1PJ

What: A masterclass with expert chefs on how to prepare and cook healthy, green and clean Anglo-Indian food.

