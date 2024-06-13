  • Thursday, June 13, 2024
CRICKET

T20 WC: West Indies reach Super Eight, NZ face early exit

Sherfane Rutherford played a crucial role in West Indies’ 13-run victory against New Zealand in a Group C match on Wednesday.

West Indies players celebrate after getting the wicket of Devon Conway of New Zealand. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

West Indies have advanced to the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage following their victory against New Zealand, leaving the Kiwis facing potential early elimination from the tournament.

Sherfane Rutherford played a crucial role in West Indies’ 13-run victory against New Zealand in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Rutherford’s unbeaten 68 off 39 balls, including two fours and six sixes, lifted West Indies from a precarious position of 30 for five in the seventh over to a competitive total of 149 for nine after they were put in to bat.

New Zealand, needing a win after their earlier defeat to Afghanistan, struggled to build momentum in their chase and were restricted to 136 for nine.

West Indies’ bowlers, led by Alzarri Joseph (4 for 19), Gudakesh Motie (3 for 25), and Akeal Hosein (1 for 21), maintained control throughout the match, securing their third consecutive victory and a spot in the Super Eight phase of the competition with one group match remaining against Afghanistan.

Rutherford, named the “Man of the Match,” credited his success to keeping it simple and backing his skills. He received crucial support from the lower order, particularly in partnerships with Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd.

New Zealand’s bowling, led by Trent Boult (3 for 16) and supported by Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, showed improvement compared to their previous match.

However, their efforts were not enough to stop Rutherford’s onslaught.

“We knew it was going to be difficult to get runs on this wicket which is why the quality of Sherfane’s innings was of the highest,” acknowledged New Zealand captain Williamson.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell praised Rutherford’s match-winning knock, stating that it gave the team confidence and belief in their ability to win even from difficult situations.

