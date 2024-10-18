Mendis guides Sri Lanka to T20 series win over West Indies

Sri Lanka chased down the 163-run target with 12 balls remaining, thrilling a packed home crowd in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the third and final T20I against West Indies at the Rangiri in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on October 17. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KUSAL Mendis’ unbeaten 68 guided Sri Lanka to their first T20 international series victory over the West Indies with a convincing nine-wicket win in the final game on Thursday.

Sri Lanka chased down the 163-run target with 12 balls remaining, thrilling a packed home crowd in Dambulla.

“I’m happy to get the team over the line,” said Mendis, who struck five fours and three sixes. “It wasn’t the easiest pitch to bat on, but these are conditions we’re used to.”

The West Indies had a chance to dismiss Mendis when he was on 44, but Roston Chase missed a difficult return catch.

Mendis and Pathum Nissanka opened with a strong 60-run partnership in just 5.2 overs. Nissanka, who scored 39 off 22 balls with seven boundaries and a six, fell to a low delivery from Gudakesh Motie.

Mendis then paired with Kusal Perera, who scored 55 not out off 36 balls. Perera battled through cramps to bring up his 15th T20I half-century, and together they put on an unbroken 106-run stand to secure the victory.

The West Indies, opting to bat first, recovered from a rocky start at 68-5, thanks to a 54-run partnership off 26 balls between captain Rovman Powell and Motie. Motie smashed three sixes and a four off Dunith Wellalage in one over before being stumped by Mendis off Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers, led by Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga with two wickets each, capitalized on the turning pitch.

“I thought we had enough runs,” said Powell. “But the Sri Lankan spinners outplayed us. We knew spin would be crucial, and they were much better.”

The West Indies had taken the first match of the series by five wickets, but Sri Lanka responded with a dominant 73-run win in the second game.

This series win marks a successful run for Sri Lanka under coach Sanath Jayasuriya, following their recent ODI series win against India, a Test victory in England, and a sweep of New Zealand in a two-Test series earlier this month.

(With inputs from AFP)