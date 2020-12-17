Was Sara Ali Khan the original choice for Heropanti 2?

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood has been subjected to great vitriol over the past few months, especially after the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After the passing away of the talented actor on 14th June, his grieving fans made it a point to boycott films featuring star children, the best example being Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 (2020) whose trailer became one of the most disliked videos on the video-sharing website YouTube.

Now, we have learned that Sara Ali Khan had to lose a high-profile film because of the negative campaign against star-kids. Yes, you read that absolutely right! A source in the know informs a publication that Sara Ali Khan was the top contender to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. The makers were set to sign her on the dotted line, but just then the drug scandal hit Bollywood and things changed dramatically in no time.

“Sara was immediately dropped from Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff, who shares a warm bond with his Student of The Year 2 (2019) co-star Tara Sutaria told the producers to sign Tara instead. Tara, being an outsider with no family backing, served as the perfect replacement for Sara. While the makers did not want to do this, they also had no choice but to go ahead with this plan in order to save the project,” reveals the source.







Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti (2014), is gearing up to begin production in the UAE soon. Ahmed Khan will helm the project. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of her next film Coolie No.1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s cult comic-caper of the same name.

