  • Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Want to sign up for your design masterclass: SRK to wife Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his with wife Gauri Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of more than three years, never misses an opportunity to delight his fans. This year, King Khan has announced three big releases and while his fans are waiting with bated breaths for the films to hit the box office, his small interaction with his wife Gauri Khan on Instagram has left fans in awe of the power couple.

Gauri, who is an interior designer, recently posted a video on Instagram announcing a masterclass on the interior design and decor platform. The star wife informed about the topics she will be covering in the masterclass and wrote, “A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

SRK, who is known for his witty sense of humor, reacted to Gauri’s post. He commented, “I think I will sign up for this….get my study to look better!!”

While fans called this interaction adorable, many bombed the comments section with messages expressing concern for the actor’s health and well-being.

An Instagram user wrote, “hope you’re good (praying emoji) praying for you (heart emoji)”.

Another fan wrote, “Hope you’re doing well, sir… Get well soon! We love you loads (heart emoji).”

Khan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and has been in quarantine ever since.

