Shah Rukh Khan plays dual role in his next with Atlee?

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to play a double role in his much-anticipated multilingual film with filmmaker Atlee Kumar. Reportedly, the actor will essay the characters of the father and son in the untitled film.

Sharing more details, a source informs a publication, “SRK will have double roles in Atlee’s next. Yes, there won’t be one but two Shah Rukhs in the film. Apparently, the story is designed like an Indianised Money Heist – a vigilante thriller – with SRK playing the professor leading a gang of girls. Shah Rukh will play both the father and son’s role. Yes, there will be an older SRK and a younger one, as well.”

It has been almost three years since Khan has not graced the silver screen. His last film Zero hit the marquee in 2018, which did not perform as per expectations. After the lukewarm performance of the big-ticket film, Khan did not sign any new project for almost two years. In 2020, he nodded a yes to Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, which is currently in production.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan reunites the superstar with Deepika Padukone after a long gap of seven years. The duo was last seen together in Farah Khan’s 2014 film Happy New Year. The upcoming action thriller also features John Abraham in the lead role. This is the first time when Abraham and Khan sharing the screen space together.

Buzz has it that Pathan will arrive in cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2022. However, Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the official title and release date of the much-awaited action thriller.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.