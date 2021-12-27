Voot Select drops the trailer of new series Ranjish Hi Sahi

Ranjish Hi Sahi Poster (Photo credit: Avian WE)

By: Mohnish Singh

The project is set to premiere on Voot Select and the streamer dropped the trailer of the same earlier today.

After a successful track record of memorable romantic hits, renowned filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt has collaborated with Jio Studios on their first-ever digital venture Ranjish Hi Sahi.

Created by Mahesh Bhatt, Ranjish Hi Sahi has been written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The dramatic love story features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul in lead roles. Popular South Indian actress Paul makes her Hindi debut with the upcoming project.

Set against the backdrop of the golden era of 70’s Bollywood with great music, the series revolves around the lives of struggling film director Shankar (Tahir), diva Aamna (Amala Paul), and Shankar’s wife Anju (Amrita).

It is a complicated triangle where the fledgling maverick film director finds a soulmate in the yesteryear A-list Bollywood actress, leaving his wife stunned and him torn between two worlds. Will Shankar be able to sort the entangled thread of emotions and turmoil?

Watch the undying tale of forbidden love, packed with passion, temptation, obsession, love, trust, separation, glory, and stardom in Voot Select’s intense drama series, which will start streaming on the platform soon.

