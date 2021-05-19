After Emraan Hashmi, Vikram Bhatt also confirms the split between Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt

Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 283,248
Total Cases 25,496,330
Today's Fatalities 4,529
Today's Cases 267,334
Vikram Bhatt (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh

After actor Emraan Hashmi confirmed the split between filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films, now filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has also broken his silence on the issue, albeit without sharing any details.

The director told an Indian publication that he stayed away from commenting on the professional split between his uncles as he had been instructed against it. “Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him,” he said.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he had no idea what led the duo to split. He, however, confirmed being in touch with both of them. “All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them,” he told a publication.

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt are the co-founders of Vishesh Films, one of the leading production houses in Bollywood. The duo has delivered a slew of blockbusters ever since laying the foundation of the banner in the year 1986. Some of their most successful films under the banner include Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi (1991), Sadak (1991), Dushman (1998), Ghulam (1998), Kasoor (2001), Raaz (2001), Murder (2004), Zeher (2005), and Aashiqui 2 (2013) to name a few.

Vikram Bhatt has directed a couple of successful films for the banner, including Ghulam, Kasoor, and Raaz.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.








