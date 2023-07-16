Vondrousova’s victory at Wimbledon leaves Jabeur in tears

The Czech left-hander, Vondrousova, had previously won only one match at the All England Club before this year’s Wimbledon tournament

Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 15, 2023 Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

After completing one of the most unexpected runs to the Wimbledon title, Marketa Vondrousova punched away a volley and fell to the ground, probably leaving her with a whirlwind of thoughts running through her head.

On Saturday (15), anticipation had built up for Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur, who was expected to make history as the first Arab and first African woman to win a Grand Slam title.

However, Jabeur’s dreams were shattered as she faced a devastating 6-4, 6-4 defeat in the final for the second consecutive year, leaving her visibly distraught with tears streaming down her face.

In stark contrast, Vondrousova knelt down on the grass, relishing her triumphant moment, and gazed at the turf that had, until this fortnight, failed to bring her much joy.

The Czech left-hander, Vondrousova, had previously won only one match at the All England Club before this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Just 12 months ago, she had arrived in London as a tennis tourist, her arm and elbow encased in a plaster cast while recovering from a second bout of wrist surgery.

Her extended time away from the sport had caused her to slip far off the tennis radar, and she even lost her clothing sponsor during that period.

However, undeterred by the challenges, the 42nd-ranked Czech left all those problems behind and achieved a remarkable feat.

She became the first unseeded woman to lift the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, completing her own extraordinary comeback story.

“I don’t know what’s happening right now,” Vondrousova said during the presentation ceremony as she was given a standing ovation by a 15,000-strong capacity Centre Court crowd that included tennis greats Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

“Ons, you are such an inspiration for all of us and I hope you will win this one day; you are an amazing person.

“This time last year I had a cast on so it’s amazing that I can now stand here and hold this (trophy), it’s crazy,” added the Czech, whose husband Stepan Simek had flown in from Prague especially for the final after being relieved of his cat-sitting duties at home.

“It’s amazing as tomorrow is the first anniversary of our wedding. I am exhausted but I am so proud. I am going to have a beer as it’s been an exhausting two weeks,” said Vondrousova.

While the clearly elated Czech began her victory lap to show off the Rosewater Dish to all corners of Centre Court, Britain’s Princess of Wales was left to console a sobbing Jabeur who could not fathom how she had messed up her chance of holding aloft the most famous trophy in women’s tennis.

The truth of the matter was that she was the architect of her own downfall, with the 31 unforced errors she produced telling their own story.

“This is very, very, tough. I am going to look ugly for those photos,” the 28-year-old Jabeur told the crowd through tears.

After the hollering fans gave the crowd favourite a prolonged ovation, she added: “This is the most painful loss of my career.

“Today is going to be a tough day for me but I’m not going to give up and I am going to come back stronger. It’s been a tough journey but I promise I will come back and one day win this tournament.”

Only time will tell if she can fulfil that promise but on Saturday, she was ruing all the chances she had missed during the opening exchanges of a contest that was effectively being played in an indoor arena after the roof was closed to block out the howling winds blowing through the grounds.

Jabeur knows she could have won the first set 6-0, having had game points in each of the opening six games. But the variety, imagination and mental fortitude she had shown to knock out four Grand Slam champions en route to the final simply deserted her on Saturday.

She let a 2-0 opening-set lead slip through her fingers, with Vondrousova breaking back and then saving four break points in the fourth game.

It still seemed like Jabeur had the match on her racket when she leapt to a 4-2 lead by breaking her 24-year-old opponent to love.

But then inexplicably the wheels fell off Jabeur’s game as she lost 16 of the next 18 points, with a sloppy service return handing Vondrousova the set.

While the Czech was on a roll, winning five games on the trot, the crowd did their best to wake up Jabeur who appeared to be trapped in her own personal nightmare, albeit in front of a global audience.

The Tunisian, who also lost the 2022 U.S. Open final to Iga Swiatek, finally responded to take a 3-1 lead in the second set but that respite proved to be a false dawn.

The racket she had used as a wand to bamboozle six other rivals during these championships had lost its magical powers and she conceded five of the next six games in a hail of unforced errors, leaving Vondrousova to bask in the glory of following in the footsteps of fellow Czech-born Wimbledon champions Navratilova, Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova.

(Reuters)