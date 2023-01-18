Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files to re-release in theatres on this day, find out

Website Logo
The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year’s Oscars.

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files, which was released in theatres last year and proved to be a blockbuster hit, is all set to hit the silver screens once again this year on January 19, which the Kashmiri Hindu community observes as ‘Exodus Day’.

Actor Anupam Kher who essays a pivotal role in the film, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram Twitter handle and made the special announcement. He wrote, “Probably for the first time a film releases a second time in the same year. Please watch #TheKashmirFiles releasing tomorrow again to pay tribute to #33YearsOfKPEXodus!”

Agnihotri too took to Twitter and shared, “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January – The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.”

‘The Kashmir Files,’ on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma.

The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year’s Oscars.

It seems popular demand has prompted the makers of the movie to re-release the film for the second time in the same year.

