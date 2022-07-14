Virat Kohli meets his U-15 teammate Ravi Teja in UK: ‘Chiru Kaise hai tu’

Teja played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers in IPL

Virat Kohli (L) with Dwaraka Ravi Teja (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN cricketer Virat Kohli met his former U-15 teammate Dwaraka Ravi Teja in London. Teja shared the picture of their meeting on Twitter. Indian cricket team is in UK for the ongoing India vs England ODI series.

Teja played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represented Meghalaya in the domestic league and had shared the change room with Kohli during their U-15 days.

“Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru,” Teja wrote on Twitter.

Despite performing well in the domestic circuit, Ravi Teja has not played for India. He also amassed 133 runs against Gujarat in the last year’s Ranji Trophy.

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper Kohli has been rested for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting July 29. He hasn’t scored a century since 2019, and has been going through a lean patch. He managed to score 1 and 11 in his two outings against England in T20Is. He had scored only 31 runs across two innings during the Birmingham Test.