Ranveer Singh is all praises for Virat Kohli’s acting skills, calls him ‘best actor’

Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika, is vacationing in the Maldives.

Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh complimented Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a recent BTS video, shared by the Indian Cricketer with his wife Anushka Sharma.

On Friday, Cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle, and posted a BTS video with his wife Anushka Sharma, “Some candid moments” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

In the video, Anushka and Virat could be seen portraying their goofy side, giving a very fun and playful vibe to the entire video. In a few shots, Virat could be seen wearing a turban and goofing around with Anushka.

In another segment of the video, the couple could be seen twinning in denim, giving major couple goals.

Reacting to the video, actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Best Actor in a Leading Role Male”.

Besides this, A day ago, Anushka Sharma posted a heartfelt Instagram post for her daughter Vamika stating, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life”.

The couple, along with their daughter Vamika, is vacationing in the Maldives.

Anushka also shared a photo with Virat where both of them could be spotted tanned and posing happily for the selfie.

Anushka looks pretty in a green dress and has accessorised her look with several golden necklaces. Virat, on the other hand, looks uber cool in a brown sleeveless t-shirt, showing off his tattoo.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. Four years later, in January 2021, they entered into parenthood with the arrival of Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for ‘Chakda Xpress’, inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life and journey.