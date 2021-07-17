Website Logo
Entertainment

Vikrant Massey: Actors are very vulnerable

Vikrant Massey (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Vikrant Massey has proved his versatility with his performances in movies like Lootera, A Death in The Gunj, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, Ginny Weds Sunny, and recently released Haseen Dillruba. But, the actor says that sometimes it’s traumatic to portray certain intense characters.

While talking to PTI, Vikrant said, “There is a common perception that actors have an identity crisis and it does happen, I don’t deny that… There are so many characters that suck you so deep, you carry a lot of trauma when they are intense or in tricky space. It is bound to happen. Actors are very vulnerable.”

“I am brought to myself by the people who are closest to me. Hence, it is essential to have a strong support system in form of your family and friends, who accept you for who you are and not for what you do professionally,” he added.

Vikrant recollects how difficult it was for him to “switch off” from the character of Shutu from A Death in The Gunj. He said, “My parents were worried because my emotional and mental health had gone for a toss.”

His character in Chhapaak also left an impact on him and that’s why he decided to take up a romantic comedy like Ginny Weds Sunny. The actor said, “It was a very conscious decision. I didn’t want to do something intense and that there is some fun while working on it.”

In recently released Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant played a complex character but his next is once again a romantic-comedy titled 14 Phere. He said, “I wanted to do it (14 Phere), not because I want to take a break from all this intensity but also to dabble into different genres and showcase whatever I can do as an actor.”

The actor also feels that it’s time for Indian actors to pull up their socks. He said, “The new generation has access to the best of world cinema and it is about time that we pull up our socks and present quality as honestly as we can. The output is the same from my end for all the mediums; I play the character with utmost sincerity. I want to dish out quality, excellence. I don’t want to offer anything substandard or be complacent.”

14 Phere is slated to release on 23rd July 2021. Apart from this rom-com, Massey will be seen in movies like Love Hostel, Mumbaikar, and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Forensic.

Eastern Eye

