  Monday, August 02, 2021
Vijay Sethupathi starts shooting for Raj & DK’s next series

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together in Raj & DK’s next web series. Shahid and Raashi had started shooting for it a few months ago, and on Sunday (01), Sethupathi joined the team.

Raj & DK took to Twitter to welcome the actor. They wrote, “Makkal Selvan in da house! #pppaaaa #kumudhahappyannachi.”

Raashii, who has worked with Sethupathu in two films (Sangathamizhan and Tughlaq Durbar) earlier, also tweeted, “Collaborating with my favourite human/actor for the third time, this time in Hindi..! Welcome to our set @VijaySethuOffl sir Heart suitHeart suit @rajndk @shahidkapoor.”

Well, not just Raj & DK, and Raashii, even Shahid is excited to share screen space with Vijay. The actor posted on Instagram, “Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk … cant wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I’ve got too used to having you around on set.”

Vijay Sethupathi is a big name down South, but now, he has some interesting projects lined up in Hindi as well. He will be seen in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and reportedly will star in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, down South also he has many films lined up like Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, Vikram, and Gandhi Talks.

