Vidhu Vinod Chopra to next helm psychological thriller Baarish

By: Mohnish Singh







Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who last directed Shikara with newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb, is set to begin work on his next directorial offering.

At the virtual session of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021, Chopra, while in a conversation with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Vani Tripathi Tikoo, revealed that his next directorial is titled Baarish.

Talking about the genre of the film, the filmmaker said that it is a crazy thriller about a couple in the middle of nowhere who wants to kill each other. He promised that when audiences will watch Baarish, they won’t be able to believe that the person who made Shikara has directed this film.







A trade source says, “Baarish will be the 10th directorial film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is a psychological thriller and from the plot, it sounds very exciting. And he has proved that he can handle thrillers well with films like Khamosh (1986), Parinda (1989), Mission Kashmir (2000) and Eklavya (2007).”

The trade source, however, reveals, “The film is still at the scripting stage. Vidhu Vinod Chopra will go ahead with the film only after the script is locked. Even the casting has not been decided yet. So, it will take a while for the film to go on floors and to ultimately release.”

Apart from directing Baarish, Chopra also wishes to make the next installment of his all-time blockbuster production PK (2014), starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.







“We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir (Kapoor’s character landing on the planet) towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat (Joshi, writer) has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it,” he had said in a recent interview.

