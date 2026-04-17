Victoria Beckham says “we’ve always tried to protect our children” as family rift turns public

Highlights

Victoria Beckham breaks silence after son’s allegations

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham accused parents of interfering in his marriage

Beckham frames response around protecting her children

Dispute exposes strain between private life and public image

Victoria Beckham leans on a personal message amid controversy

Victoria Beckham has addressed the ongoing family dispute by focusing on what she describes as a long-standing priority, protecting her children.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she said she and David Beckham have always tried to be the best parents possible, adding that their efforts over the years have been centred on love and shielding their family from the pressures of public life.

Rather than responding point by point, her remarks place emphasis on intention, offering a measured response after months of speculation.

Brooklyn’s claims bring private tensions into the spotlight

The comments follow a detailed statement by Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who earlier this year described a breakdown in relations with his parents. He alleged that they attempted to undermine his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and suggested that family dynamics were shaped by public image.

He also pointed to specific incidents surrounding his wedding, including claims about last-minute changes and uncomfortable interactions. Some of these accounts have been disputed by others who attended the event, reflecting differing perspectives on what took place.

A familiar challenge for high-profile families

While Victoria Beckham has now spoken directly, David Beckham has not addressed the claims in detail. He has, however, spoken more generally about parenting, noting that children should be allowed to make mistakes.

The situation highlights the difficulty of maintaining privacy within a globally recognised family. In this case, even a carefully worded response becomes part of a wider narrative, as personal relationships continue to unfold in public view.