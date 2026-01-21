David and Victoria Beckham return to Instagram days after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

Highlights

David and Victoria Beckham returned to Instagram on January 21

Their first posts since Brooklyn’s statement focused on friends’ birthdays

The move comes days after Brooklyn accused them of trying to damage his marriage

David and Victoria Beckham have broken their social media silence following their son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s explosive statement about family tensions.

On Wednesday, January 21, the couple shared their first Instagram Stories since Brooklyn, 26, posted a series of messages accusing them of trying to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Instead of addressing the controversy, both parents used their platforms to mark birthdays of people close to them.

Victoria celebrates Emma Bunton

Victoria Beckham marked the 50th birthday of her former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton.

She shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself giving Emma a piggyback, writing: “Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!”

She followed it with a clip of Emma singing in the Spice Girls’ 1996 video for Say You’ll Be There, filmed in California’s Mojave Desert. “Happy birthday baby,” Victoria added, signing off with kisses.

David marks old football ties

David Beckham also focused on birthdays, posting tributes to two of his former Manchester United teammates, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

He shared a photo of Neville with his twin sister Tracey, writing: “Happy birthday you 2.” Another post showed David and Neville hugging on the pitch in United shirts, captioned: “Happy birthday mate.”

For Butt, David posted a picture of him shirtless on the field, laughing, with: “Happy birthday mate,” followed by an image of Butt celebrating a goal, marked “Birthday boy,” in United’s colours.

Brooklyn’s claims

The Beckhams’ return to Instagram follows Brooklyn’s six-part statement shared on Monday. In it, he said his parents had been trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Nicola, with problems beginning before their 2022 wedding.

He said he had stayed silent for years but felt forced to speak after what he described as repeated stories in the press. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote, adding: “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn also claimed his family prioritised image and business deals, saying “Brand Beckham comes first.” He said he and Nicola had supported the family for years but felt let down when Victoria refused to help with a campaign to save displaced dogs during the LA fires.

Other accusations included claiming Victoria took over his first wedding dance with Nicola, danced inappropriately with him, and cancelled Nicola’s wedding dress shortly before the ceremony. He said he felt “uncomfortable and humiliated.”

He also said his family had told him Nicola was “not blood” and “not family.”

Background to the rift

Speculation about a family split had been growing for months, especially after Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David’s 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025.

At the time, a source said the couple had been invited and it was unclear why they were absent. Brooklyn later claimed he and Nicola had travelled to London for the birthday but were left waiting in their hotel for a week, unable to see David unless Nicola was excluded.

Another source previously said the relationship was “not beyond repair,” but that David and Victoria were hurt that Brooklyn was no longer part of family life.

Earlier this month, a source said the couple had repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk, adding that David’s children “are his everything.”

After Brooklyn’s statement, another insider said Brooklyn and Nicola never wanted public drama but felt pushed to speak after what they saw as false stories about Nicola.

