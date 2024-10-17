‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ review: Comedy is scuppered by a silly screenplay

Although the premise has the potential to be entertaining, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is let down by a truly awful screenplay

By: Anjali Mehta

THIS newly released comedy is a sad illustration of what happens when an original concept isn’t backed up by a good screenplay or cohesive direction. Set in the 1990s, the story revolves around a married couple who decides to record their honeymoon night for future enjoyment.

However, when the private video is stolen, panic ensues, setting off a series of comedy of errors that lead to unexpected events.

Although the premise has the potential to be entertaining, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is let down by a truly awful screenplay that relies on weak jokes and awkward humour. Many of the attempts at comedy either come across as politically incorrect and borderline offensive or as painfully cringeworthy. At one point, the film even appears to cynically cash in on the Stree franchise, which only adds to the disappointment.

It’s surprising that those involved in the film, including the actors, didn’t recognise how poor the writing was. Despite the cast’s desperate attempts to inject life into the flat narrative, they fall short. Part of the problem lies in their characters, who are too unlikable for audiences to overlook the absurd dialogue. Another missed opportunity is the lack of retro-inspired songs, which could have added charm given the 1990s setting.

After delivering the two successful Dream Girl films, writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa misfires with this chaotic mess of a comedy.

What could have been a unique film is instead a forgettable and frustrating experience. Lead stars, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimrii deserved better, as did the audiences.