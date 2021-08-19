Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s teams deny the rumours of their engagement

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s alleged relationship has been in the news for the past couple of years. On Wednesday (18), there were rumours that the two actors have got engaged.

However, Katrina’s team gave clarification about it to Indian Express. They told the portal, “Katrina is preparing for Tiger 3, and other projects. The engagement rumour is far from true.” According to the portal, even Vicky’s team has denied the reports.

While Katrina and Vicky have not yet spoken up about their relationship in public, the two have been spotted together at many events. Recently, they were also spotted at the special screening of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah.

A few months ago, while talking to Zoom TV, Anil Kapoor’s son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had confirmed Vicky and Katrina’s relationship. He had stated, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Well, let’s hope that soon Katrina and Vicky also confirm their relationship.

Talking about their movies, Katrina will be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Jee Le Zara, and Sriram Raghavan’s next. Reportedly, on Wednesday (18), she left for Russia to shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Vicky has movies like Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, Mr. Lele, The Immortal Ashwatthama, and YRF’s rom-com. Recently, there were reports that The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on a backburner. But, there’s no official confirmation about it.

Eastern Eye

