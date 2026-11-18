Vickrum Digwa applies to appeal against his murder conviction

His minimum term was increased from 21 to 25 years this month

Lawyers seek Supreme Court ruling on a point of law over the sentence

British Sikh groups fear backlash over misrepresentation of the kirpan

A BRITISH Sikh man jailed for the murder of Southampton student Henry Nowak has applied for permission to appeal against his conviction.

Vickrum Singh Digwa, 23, was found guilty of killing the 18-year-old, whom he stabbed five times with a 21cm kirpan as Nowak walked home from a night out in Portswood last December. Digwa had claimed he acted in self-defence.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal increased Digwa’s minimum term from 21 to 25 years, citing the “seriousness” of the crime.

Two applications

Digwa’s lawyers, IKP, said they had lodged an application to appeal against the conviction, which “concerns the safety of the conviction and is separate from the proceedings concerning sentence”.

A second application asks the Court of Appeal to certify a point of law of general public importance so that it can be considered by the Supreme Court.

The lawyers said the sentencing judge found Digwa had not taken the kirpan to the scene intending to commit an offence or use it as a weapon, yet the Court of Appeal still imposed a “very significant uplift” because of the circumstances surrounding the weapon.

In her ruling, Baroness Carr, the Lady Chief Justice, said that “the fact that the knife’s initial carriage had been lawful does not reduce the seriousness of its subsequent unlawful use”.

Mother jailed

In July, Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was jailed for three years for assisting an offender after she removed the weapon from the scene.

Sentencing her, Mr Justice William Mousley said: “It is a fundamental principle of Sikhism that any kirpan is worn as a symbol of religious faith and is never to be carried for an offensive purpose.”

Community concerns

The kirpan, a ceremonial blade that Sikhs are legally permitted to carry in the UK, became central to the case. British Sikh leaders and parliamentarians condemned what they called a misrepresentation of the article of faith, saying “no religious protection or justification applied”. Sikh groups have voiced fears of a backlash and a rise in hate crime.

The case also caused tensions in Southampton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after body-worn camera footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay dying, following Digwa’s claims of racist abuse, which were later shown in court to be false.

(With inputs from agencies)