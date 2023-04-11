Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Vetrimaaran confirms being in talks with RRR star Jr NTR for a film

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently filming for his next. The much-awaited film marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Noted Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is presently busy promoting his recent film Viduthalai, has revealed that he is in talks with RRR star Jr NTR for a film.

“After Aadukalam, Allu Arjun came and met me. He told me he wants to come to Tamil and asked if I want to work with him. I told him about a powerful role in Vada Chennai at that time. Back then, the film I envisioned as Vada Chennai is not what later it turned out to be. The film (with Allu Arjun) didn’t happen,” he said.

The filmmaker continued, “Immediately after Aadukalam, I met Mahesh Babu also. After Asuran and post-lockdown, I also met Jr NTR and we are talking. It is bound to happen. I take some time to make films (laughs). It takes a long time to move on from one film to another, that’s the problem.”

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently filming for his next, tentatively titled NTR 30. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the much-awaited film marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu. If reports are to be believed, veteran actor Prakash Raj also plays a significant part in the film.

Additionally, NTR is also confirmed to be part of Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza War 2. The actor will share the screen space with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ayan Mukerji has been tapped to helm War 2. More details are still awaited.

