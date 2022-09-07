Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Vedant Patel, first Indian-American to hold daily US State Department press briefing

Patel, who was born in Gujarat, is a graduate of the University of California, Riverside.

Vedant Patel becomes first Indian-American to hold daily US State Department press conference (Photo: Twitter/@StateDeputySpox)

By: Melvin Samuel

Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily State Department press briefing, earning plaudits from senior White House officials for his “utmost professionalism” and “amazing debut”.

With State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on vacation, the 33-year-old Patel from California on Tuesday appeared at the briefing room in the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to represent the country on foreign policy issues before the media.

During his briefing, Mr Patel covered topics ranging from Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine, negotiations around the Iranian nuclear issue and Liz Truss becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

His next in-person briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Vedant Patel made an impressive debut from the podium.

“Kudos to” Vedant Patel on his podium debut, tweeted Matt Hill, senior Associate Communications Director at the White House.

“Representing the United States on the world stage is a huge responsibility, and Vedant did it with the utmost professionalism and clear communication,” Matt Hill said.

Pili Tobar, former White House deputy communications director said: “It’s so great to see Vedant Patel at the podium”.

“Congrats my friend on an amazing debut,” she tweeted.

Vedant Patel, who was born in Gujarat, is a graduate of the University of California, Riverside, and has previously served as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Joe Biden in the White House.

Prior to that, he served as a spokesperson on the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Biden-Harris Transition.

He also held communications positions on the Biden Campaign both in the primary and general elections.

Previously, Mr Patel worked as Communications Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.

Previous White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had described Patel as “super talented”.

“I often joke with him (Vedant Patel) that we give him easy assignments. We did not. It’s just because he’s super talented,” Ms Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference in early April.

“Vedant, I’ll say about him, he’s a beautiful writer. He’s a fast writer. I don’t know if that means he could be a wire reporter. I think he has a very promising career in government ahead of him,” she said and described his contributions as “amazing” for “everything he does to help me, help all of us, help the President every day”.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Liz Truss’s cabinet is Britain’s first without white man in top jobs
News
Gulf states warn Netflix over content that ‘contradicts’ Islam
News
Who is Halima Aden? Former burkini supermodel poses for a selfie with royals – Meghan…
News
New law to make it easier for overseas nurses and dentists to work in UK
News
Teacher jailed in Ireland for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns for transgender student
News
Edinburgh Fringe faces ‘publicly licensed racism’ allegations over a play
News
Liz Truss to freeze household energy bills for 18 months in £130bn plan
News
Celebs get vocal about embracing bodies of all shapes, sizes, and abilities
HEADLINE STORY
What we know about the mass stabbings in Canada
News
Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai, hundreds attend funeral
News
True numbers of people affected by workplace racism are much higher than reported:…
News
Patel and Dorries quit as incoming PM Truss takes over
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Chris Pine’s representative denies Harry Styles spitting rumours
Truss to meet cabinet, face MPs on first full day…
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face protests at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar…
Vedant Patel, first Indian-American to hold daily US State Department…
Liz Truss’s cabinet is Britain’s first without white man in…
Gulf states warn Netflix over content that ‘contradicts’ Islam