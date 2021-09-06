Website Logo
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan’s Ganpati song from Salman Khan starrer Antim to be out this week?

Varun Dhawan

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Salman will be seen playing the role of a Sikh cop in it, and Aayush portrays the role of a gangster in the movie.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film has a Ganpati song, and it features Varun Dhawan. The track will be launched this week because on 10th September 2021 it’s Ganesh Chaturthi.

A source told the portal, “Since the premise of Antim unfolds in Maharashtra, the makers have gone all authentic with the setup and incorporated a special Ganpati number in the narrative composed by Sajid – Wajid. While Varun Dhawan will be seen grooving to the beats celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha, Salman Khan, and Aayush Sharma too will be a part of the song.”

“The nation will be welcoming the arrival of Lord Ganesha, and it’s a small ode from the team of Antim to the celebrations. Salman and his entire team feel that the song encapsulates the vibe of the festive season very well and the song will slowly find a place in all the Ganpati mandal’s,” added the source.

The release date of Antim: The Final Truth is not yet announced, but there were reports that the film will hit the big screens in October this year.

Meanwhile, currently, Salman is in Turkey busy with the shooting of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Eastern Eye

