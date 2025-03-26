Skip to content
Varada Sethu joins cast of 'Doctor Who' as new companion alongside Ncuti Gatwa

Sethu joins the TARDIS crew in the latest season, promising thrilling adventures through time and space.

Varada Sethu Joins ‘Doctor Who’ as Ncuti Gatwa’s New Companion

Varada Sethu joins Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who Season 2, embarking on an exciting time-travel adventure

Pooja Pillai
Mar 26, 2025
The latest season of Doctor Who is gearing up for an exciting return, and fans have been given their first look at what’s in store. Disney+ and the BBC have unveiled a fresh teaser featuring Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor alongside a new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. This marks a thrilling new chapter in the iconic sci-fi series.

The new trailer hints at an out-of-control adventure as Belinda finds herself unexpectedly swept away in the Doctor’s legendary time machine, the TARDIS. Struggling to navigate a malfunctioning ship, the pair embark on a mission to get Belinda back to her own time. Their journey is anything but smooth, taking them to bizarre and unpredictable places, including the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest and even transforming them into animated versions of themselves.


Scheduled to launch on April 12, the upcoming season promises a nostalgic yet fresh take on time-travelling chaos. Viewers in the UK can catch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while Disney+ will stream it for international audiences.

Alongside Gatwa and Sethu, Millie Gibson reprises her role as Ruby Sunday, quashing speculation that she wouldn’t return. The star-studded guest lineup includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

This season is being marketed as Season 2, a reset following the show’s renumbering in 2024. Longtime fans can expect Russell T Davies to continue his dynamic storytelling, with executive producers Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter backing the production.

Meanwhile, the show’s recent Christmas special, Joy to the World, set the stage for more high-stakes adventures. Featuring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, the festive episode introduced a mystery surrounding a London hotel, a hidden Time Hotel, and an old enemy threatening the course of human history.


With new faces, unexpected twists, and an ever-expanding universe, Doctor Who continues to reinvent itself while staying true to its time-honoured legacy. Fans should brace themselves for another exhilarating ride through time and space.

Nick Clark

