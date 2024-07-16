  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Trump’s running mate?

Usha, 38, could become the first Indian American second lady if Trump and Vance win the 5 November general election against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Usha is a graduate of Yale Law School and works as a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance has come into the spotlight after her husband, JD Vance, was named by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as his running mate.

Usha, 38, could become the first Indian American second lady if Trump and Vance win the 5 November general election against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She joined her 39-year-old husband on Monday as he accepted the nomination in an acclamation vote by delegates, and they greeted convention attendees together.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb. Friends from her childhood described her as a leader and a bookworm. As of 2014, she was a registered Democrat. Usha is a graduate of Yale Law School and works as a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. She has clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School. If Trump and Vance win, she would be the first Hindu spouse of a vice president, succeeding second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, according to The New York Post.

The Vances married in 2014 in Kentucky and were blessed by a Hindu priest at a separate event, as noted in a New York Times profile. They have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

In a joint interview with her husband on “Fox & Friends” last month, Usha said she was reluctant to gain greater public exposure. Reflecting on JD Vance’s successful 2022 Senate campaign, she described it as “an adventure” but added, “I’m not raring to change anything about our lives right now.” She expressed her support for her husband, saying, “I believe in JD and I really love him, and so we’ll just sort of see what happens with our life.”

Vance mentioned that his wife is “not a Christian” but is “very supportive” of his deepening faith. Addressing the challenges of an interfaith marriage, Usha said, “There are a lot of things that we just agree on, especially when it comes to family life, how to raise our kids. And so I think the answer really is, we just talk a lot.”

Before law school, Usha earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge. While she has not appeared at many public events, she has made some appearances on talk shows.

On Monday, she was seen with Vance on the floor of the Republican National Convention as part of the Ohio delegation. Vance tends to keep their children out of the spotlight, although he has made references to them over the years.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
News

Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report
News

UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
News

King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
News

SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
News

England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
News

Home secretary’s support needed to combat police racism, report says
News

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says
News

Man charged with murder in Bristol after bodies found in suitcases
News

Starmer’s government plans 35 bills for parliament opening
News

Star-studded wedding party resumes for Mukesh Ambani’s son
News

Donald Trump survives assassination attempt
News

Murder victim’s aunt warns against Labour’s plan to release prisoners
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Usha Chilukuri Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Trump’s running mate?
Labour-Starmer Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report
UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
Trump and Charles King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt
SBI UK SBI UK celebrates 50th anniversary of Southall branch
Comment: Football really is coming home in 2028 – we’d…