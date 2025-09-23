US politician faces backlash over 'Hanuman comments'

A US politician has caused controversy after calling the Hindu god Hanuman "false" and declaring America a "Christian nation", leading to widespread criticism from Hindu groups and social media users.

Texas Republican Senate candidate Alexander Duncan posted on social media last week alongside a video of a 90-foot bronze statue of Hanuman: "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu god to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!"

The statue, known as the Statue of Union, stands at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. Unveiled in 2024, it is North America's tallest Hanuman statue and the third-tallest statue in the US. The monument was created following a vision by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji.

Duncan also quoted from the Bible in another post, writing: "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea. Exodus 20:3-4."

His comments sparked immediate backlash from Hindu American groups and internet users, who accused him of religious intolerance and anti-Hindu sentiment.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) strongly condemned Duncan's remarks, calling them "anti-Hindu hate" and demanding action from the Republican Party of Texas. The organisation posted on social media: "Will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly goes against your own guidelines against discrimination - displaying some pretty awful anti-Hindu hate - not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?"

The First Amendment to the US Constitution protects religious freedom and prevents the government from establishing an official religion.

Social media users also criticised Duncan's comments. One user wrote: "Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2,000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. There are obvious influences on Christianity... so it would be wise to honour and research the religion that comes before and influences yours."

Another user pointed out that a statue does not count as "forcing religion" on anyone, adding: "We may be a Christian majority nation but, if you try to claim that other beliefs are not allowed here, then you are supporting a theocracy which goes against American values."

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions in American politics over religious diversity and the role of faith in public life. The United States has a significant Hindu population, with many temples and religious monuments across the country.

Hindu Americans have increasingly become targets of religious discrimination and hate crimes in recent years, according to community groups. The HAF and other organisations have worked to raise awareness about anti-Hindu sentiment and protect the rights of Hindu Americans.

The Republican Party of Texas has not yet commented on Duncan's remarks or announced any disciplinary action against the Senate candidate. Duncan is seeking to represent Texas in the US Senate as part of the Republican Party led by President Donald Trump.

The Hanuman statue in Sugar Land has become a symbol of the growing Hindu American community in Texas. The deity Hanuman is revered in Hinduism as a symbol of strength, courage, and devotion.

This incident adds to ongoing debates about religious freedom and tolerance in American society, particularly as the country becomes increasingly diverse in its religious makeup.

