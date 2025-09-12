Indian American hotel employee beheaded in Dallas

A STAFF MEMBER at Downtown Suites Dallas, US, was killed on Wednesday (10) morning. Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, was stabbed and beheaded on duty in front of his wife and son, according to reports.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged in the killing, which reportedly stemmed from an argument over a broken washing machine, media reports said, citing the Dallas Police Department.

Police responded to a stabbing at Downtown Suites around 9am and the officers found Cobos-Martinez covered in blood and armed with a machete, the report said. He allegedly struck Nagamallaiah multiple times with a bladed weapon and beheaded him. Dallas Fire-Rescue found the victim dead at the scene.



Cobos-Martinez was charged with capital murder and allegedly admitted in a recorded interview to killing Nagamallaiah with a machete, according to the affidavit cited by NBC 5.

A witness told police she and Cobos-Martinez were cleaning a room when Nagamallaiah told him not to use a broken washing machine, according to the affidavit.

Cobos-Martinez allegedly grew angry that Nagamallaiah asked the witness to translate instead of speaking to him directly, the affidavit stated. Surveillance video also showed Cobos-Martinez leaving the room, returning with a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah.

The victim’s wife and son tried to fight off Cobos-Martinez, who was allegedly searching Nagamallaiah’s pockets during the attack. Nagamallaiah tried to escape but fell, said witness Stephanie Elliott.

“He just kept hitting him until he decapitated him,” Elliott said. “I could not believe anybody would do another human being that way.”

Asian American Hotel Owners Association ( AAHOA) condemned the killing, which follows the 2024 murders of member Hemant Mistry in Oklahoma City and Pravin Patel in Sheffield, Alabama.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken for the victim's family, who witnessed this unimaginable act of violence," said Kamalesh “KP” Patel, AAHOA chairman. "Hotels are not just workplaces for our members and their teams – they are homes, businesses and community spaces. The brutality of this crime is beyond comprehension and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones, the property owners, and all staff who are grieving this senseless loss."

AAHOA president and CEO Laura Lee Blake called it one of the most horrific crimes to impact a hotel workplace in recent memory.

“Our hotelier community is devastated and we stand united with our members and their teams during this incredibly painful time,” Blake said. “No one should ever face such violence while simply doing their job.”

The association is providing resources to help hoteliers and staff manage difficult situations, including guidance on handling confrontational guests, de-escalating conflicts and strengthening hotel security.

"We are committed to advocating for enhanced security measures and the implementation of comprehensive safety protocols to protect members of our community," Patel said. "We encourage AAHOA members and the industry to reach out for support or resources you may need during this time. AAHOA is dedicated to creating a platform where concerns can be raised and solutions collaboratively developed. Let us use this moment to reinforce our commitment to each other's safety and well-being, continuing to foster a professional environment that preserves and upholds the integrity and resilience of our industry."