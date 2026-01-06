Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Third Hindu businessman killed in Bangladesh in recent weeks

The incident took place on Monday night, hours after another Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was shot dead in the head by unidentified men in the Jessore district.

Bangladesh protest
Security personnel try to stop Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists along with others during a protest march near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. (Photo: Getty Images)
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A 40-year-old Hindu grocery shop owner was killed after being attacked with a sharp weapon in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi city, local media reported.

The incident took place on Monday night, hours after another Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was shot dead in the head by unidentified men in the Jessore district.

The victim, Moni Chakraborty, was attacked at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila at around 11 pm on Monday, Bdnews24 reported.

Palash Police Station officer-in-charge Shahed Al Mamun said Moni was the son of Madan Thakur of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur Upazila. He had been running a grocery shop at Charsindhur Bazar for a long time.

Police and local residents said Moni was returning home after closing his shop on Monday night when unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp, locally made weapon.

He collapsed at the spot, the report said.

Moni was the third Hindu businessman to be killed in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)

crimehindu communityminority rightssouth asiabangladesh

Related News

Air India
News

Canada orders Air India probe after pilot removed for alleged alcohol use

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’
News

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

More For You

Bangladesh violence

In its final report submitted to the government on Sunday, the commission said security forces had acted under the command of Hasina and senior officials.

AFP via Getty Images

Bangladesh probes Hasina-era abductions, says 287 victims presumed dead

BANGLADESH has said at least 287 people are assumed to have been killed in abductions during the rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, according to a commission investigating enforced disappearances.

The commission said some bodies were believed to have been dumped in rivers, including the Buriganga in Dhaka, or buried in mass graves.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us