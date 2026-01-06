Third Hindu businessman killed in Bangladesh in recent weeks

A 40-year-old Hindu grocery shop owner was killed after being attacked with a sharp weapon in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi city, local media reported.

The incident took place on Monday night, hours after another Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was shot dead in the head by unidentified men in the Jessore district.

The victim, Moni Chakraborty, was attacked at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila at around 11 pm on Monday, Bdnews24 reported.

Palash Police Station officer-in-charge Shahed Al Mamun said Moni was the son of Madan Thakur of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur Upazila. He had been running a grocery shop at Charsindhur Bazar for a long time.

Police and local residents said Moni was returning home after closing his shop on Monday night when unidentified attackers struck him with a sharp, locally made weapon.

He collapsed at the spot, the report said.

Moni was the third Hindu businessman to be killed in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)