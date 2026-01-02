Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hindu businessman attacked and set on fire in Bangladesh

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop.

Bangladesh

Multidisciplinary artists hold placards during a protest against violent attacks in Dhaka on December 23, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 02, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A HINDU businessman was attacked and set on fire by unidentified assailants in Bangladesh, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported, quoting police. His condition later worsened and he was shifted to Dhaka for further treatment.

Das, who runs a medicine shop and a mobile banking business, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers stopped the vehicle. They allegedly beat him, hacked him with sharp weapons and poured petrol on his head before setting him on fire, the report said.

ALSO READ: Hundreds protest in New Delhi over killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh

In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a roadside pond, after which locals raised the alarm. The attackers fled the spot, police said. He was rescued by local residents and taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, before being referred to Dhaka due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Nazrul Islam, a doctor at the emergency department of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, said Das suffered multiple injuries across his body, including a serious abdominal wound, along with burn injuries to his face, head and hands.

His wife, Seema Das, said the family could not understand why he was targeted. She said her husband recognised two of the attackers, which is why they tried to kill him.

Damudya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said two men, identified as Rabbi and Sohag, have been named in the case. “Efforts are underway to arrest them and identify others involved in the attack,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

bangladeshcrimehindu communityreligious minoritiesviolence

Related News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

Greater Manchester police
News

Oldham abuse suspect later tried to kill wife: report

shamima-begum-citizenship-supreme-court
News

Government to defend Shamima Begum citizenship removal

More For You

Chickenpox vaccine

Children up to the age of six will be able to catch up on missed doses when invited. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chickenpox vaccine for children being rolled out across UK

ALL YOUNG children across the UK are now eligible to receive protection against chickenpox for the first time through the NHS.

The vaccine will be given as part of a combined MMRV jab, alongside the existing measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, at 12 and 18 months of age. Children up to the age of six will be able to catch up on missed doses when invited.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us