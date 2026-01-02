Hindu businessman attacked and set on fire in Bangladesh

A HINDU businessman was attacked and set on fire by unidentified assailants in Bangladesh, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop, Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported, quoting police. His condition later worsened and he was shifted to Dhaka for further treatment.

Das, who runs a medicine shop and a mobile banking business, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers stopped the vehicle. They allegedly beat him, hacked him with sharp weapons and poured petrol on his head before setting him on fire, the report said.

In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a roadside pond, after which locals raised the alarm. The attackers fled the spot, police said. He was rescued by local residents and taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, before being referred to Dhaka due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Nazrul Islam, a doctor at the emergency department of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, said Das suffered multiple injuries across his body, including a serious abdominal wound, along with burn injuries to his face, head and hands.

His wife, Seema Das, said the family could not understand why he was targeted. She said her husband recognised two of the attackers, which is why they tried to kill him.

Damudya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque said two men, identified as Rabbi and Sohag, have been named in the case. “Efforts are underway to arrest them and identify others involved in the attack,” he said.

