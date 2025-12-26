Skip to content
Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh, government says attack not communal

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus "strongly condemned" the killing while saying it was not a communal attack.

Bangladesh

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists set on fire an effigy with Bangladesh's national flag during a protest in Amritsar on December 24, 2025 held to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeDec 26, 2025
A HINDU man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, media reports said on Thursday, days after another man from the minority community was killed in a similar incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Rajbari town’s Pangsha upazila, The Daily Star newspaper quoted police as saying.

The deceased was identified as Amrit Mondal, who had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus “strongly condemned” the killing while saying it was not a communal attack.

According to the report, Mondal was beaten by locals when he, along with members of his group, tried to extort money from a resident’s house. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and rescued Mondal in a critical condition.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said, according to the report.

Mondal’s body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Sarkar said.

Most of Mondal’s associates fled after the incident, but police arrested one man and recovered firearms from his possession. Police said Mondal had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.

Condemning the killing, the interim government said in a statement that it “does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence,” the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The government said the incident was not a communal attack but stemmed from a violent situation arising from extortion and terrorist activities. Legal action would be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved, it said.

The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh. Police and other law enforcement agencies have made 12 arrests in that case so far.

Das’ killing triggered protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, and India expressed concern over the incident.

The interim government has said it would take care of Das’ minor child, as well as his wife and parents.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

hindu minoritylynchingmuhammad yunusrajbaribangladesh

