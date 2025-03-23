Skip to content
Indian American man, daughter killed in Virginia shooting

Pradipkumar Patel and his daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway in Accomack County

Indian American man, daughter killed in Virginia shooting

The Accomack County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to the scene on March 20 (Photo: X)

Pramod Thomas
Mar 23, 2025
Pramod Thomas
A 56-year-old Indian man and his 24-year-old daughter were shot dead at a convenience store in the US state of Virginia and police have arrested one person in connection with the shooting, according to media reports.

Pradipkumar Patel and his daughter were working at the store on Lankford Highway in Accomack County when the shooting incident happened. Accomack County is located on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The Accomack County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to the scene shortly after 530bm on March 20 on reports of a shooting victim, Shore Daily News reported.

When they arrived, deputies discovered an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, it said.

While searching the building, deputies found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds as well.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was not identified, was transported to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the report said.

Accomack County Sheriffs announced late Thursday (20) that they arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44, of Onancock is currently held in Accomack Jail without bond, according to Sheriff W Todd Wessells.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A motive for the shooting was not immediately revealed.

Paresh Patel, who identified himself as the owner of the store, said both victims were his family members, WAVY-TV, a television station in Virginia, reported.

“My cousin’s wife and her dad were working this morning and some guy come here and they just shot,” the TV station quoted Paresh as saying. “I don’t know what to do.” The incident sent shockwaves among the Indian community members in the US after the news spread through Facebook, the report said.

(PTI)

