Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian Americans rank highest in income and degrees across US Asian groups, says report

These education levels corresponded closely with income levels

Indian Americans Top Asian Groups in Income and Education

The report provides insights into demographic and socio-economic trends among Asian communities in US

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Indian Americans are the highest-earning Asian group in the United States, with a median annual household income exceeding $150,000, according to a report published by The Hindu. Their income is reported to be 40 percent higher than that of both Chinese and Japanese Americans.

The report provides insights into demographic and socio-economic trends among Asian communities in the United States. As of 2013, the Asian population in the US was around 25 million, more than double the figure recorded in 2000. By 2023, Asians accounted for 7.4% of the US population, up from 4.2% in 2000.

Within the Asian population in the US, Chinese Americans formed the largest group at 22%, followed closely by Indian Americans at 21%, and Filipino Americans at 19%. Other communities include Vietnamese Americans (9%), Korean Americans (8%), Japanese Americans (7%), and Pakistani Americans (3%).

The report also noted a decline in the share of immigrants within the Asian population. In 2000, immigrants comprised 63% of Asians in the US, but this proportion had decreased to 54% by 2023. For Indian Americans, the share of immigrants dropped from 72%, reflecting a growing second-generation population.

In terms of educational attainment, the report highlighted notable differences among Asian communities. Taiwanese Americans had the highest proportion of individuals with at least a bachelor’s degree, at 83%, followed by Indian Americans at 77%. In contrast, Bhutanese, Burmese, Laotian, and Cambodian Americans had significantly lower rates of higher education.

These education levels corresponded closely with income levels. Indian American households led with a median annual income of $151,200, followed by Taiwanese Americans. Despite strong educational credentials, some groups had comparatively lower earnings. For example, 69% of Mongolian Americans held a bachelor’s degree or higher—ranking third among all Asian groups, yet their median household income was just $54,300, the lowest among the communities surveyed.

The report underscores the diversity within the Asian American population in the United States, both in terms of origin and socio-economic status. While some groups have achieved high levels of educational and financial success, others continue to face significant disparities.

Indian Americans, in particular, continue to stand out for their high income levels and educational qualifications, maintaining a strong presence in professional and academic sectors across the US.

asian populationbhutanese americanschinese americansdemographic trendsfilipino americansfinancial successimmigrant populationkorean americanspakistani americansunited statesvietnamese americansindian americans

Related News

Sainsbury’s Introduces VAR-Style Cameras at Self-Checkouts to Combat Shoplifting
Business

Sainsbury's installs cameras at self-checkouts to deter shoplifting

Gurwinder Kaur
UK

Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

Babil Khan Breaks Silence on Viral Breakdown and Bollywood Misquote
Entertainment

Babil Khan reacts after viral breakdown video, says Bollywood comments were misread

Mona Patel Set to Return to Met Gala 2025 After Iconic Debut
Entertainment

Will Mona Patel steal the spotlight again at Met Gala 2025 after her iconic butterfly moment?

More For You

Donald Trump

Trump also announced an initiative on historically black colleges and universities and signed orders on AI education and workforce development.

Getty Images

Trump signs orders targeting university diversity policies and accreditation

DONALD TRUMP signed a set of executive orders on Wednesday aimed at US universities, focusing on foreign donations, college accreditation, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

One order directs the federal government to enforce existing laws requiring universities to disclose large foreign gifts. Another addresses accreditation, which Trump has described as a “secret weapon.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Judges block Trump administration from deporting Indian student

Krish Lal Isserdasani was just weeks away from completing his degree. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Judges block Trump administration from deporting Indian student

A FEDERAL judge has temporarily blocked the Donald Trump administration from deporting a 21-year-old Indian undergraduate student whose visa was suddenly cancelled.

Krish Lal Isserdasani, who has been studying computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2021, was just weeks away from completing his degree when he discovered his student visa had been terminated without warning.

Keep ReadingShow less
US-India-iStock

India’s exports to the US increased by 11.6 per cent to £64.9 billion (USD 86.51 billion) in 2024-25, from £58.1 billion (USD 77.52 billion) in 2023-24. (Photo: iStock)

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

THE UNITED STATES was India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade amounting to £98.9 billion (USD 131.84 billion), according to government data.

In the same period, India's trade deficit with China increased to £74.4 billion (USD 99.2 billion).

Keep ReadingShow less
Ballerina Ksenia Karelina

Ballerina Ksenia Karelina

YouTube/ CNN

Ballerina Ksenia Karelina released in US-Russia swap after Ukraine donation arrest

Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian citizen and amateur ballerina, has been released from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia. Karelina was jailed last year after making a donation to a charity supporting Ukraine.

The 34-year-old had been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of treason after Russian authorities discovered she had donated $51.80 (£40) to Razom, a US-based charity providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The donation was made on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cabot Creamery Butter

FDA has classified the situation as a Class III recall

iStock

Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

Shoppers are being urged to check their fridges after a major butter brand announced a recall due to concerns over possible contamination.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, alongside Agri-Mark Inc. — the parent company of Cabot Creamery — issued a voluntary recall of the company’s butter. Tests revealed elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which is commonly associated with faecal contamination.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc