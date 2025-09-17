Unni Mukundan to play Narendra Modi in biopic, ‘Maa Vande’, about the leader's bond with late mother

Highlights:
- Malayalam star Unni Mukundan announced as lead in Narendra Modi biopic titled Maa Vande.
- The film will focus on the Prime Minister's early life and bond with his mother.
- A pan-India release is planned for 2026 with a major technical crew attached.
- Mukundan is currently riding high on the success of his brutal action film Marco.
Malayalam cinema actor Unni Mukundan is stepping into the biggest role of his career. He has been officially cast as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biographical film Maa Vande. The project, announced on the PM's 75th birthday, promises a fresh look at Modi's formative years. Instead of another political portrait, the filmmakers are zeroing in on his personal journey and the profound influence of his mother.
Who is Unni Mukundan and why was he cast?
If you're not deep into Malayalam films, that name might not ring a bell. But down south, he is a proper lead star. He has been working for over a decade, starting off with smaller roles, having a hit with Mallu Singh, and then breaking through with last year’s Malikappuram.
And then Marco happened, a violent film that crossed the £1.2 million (₹100 crore) mark. The actor can portray devotion and then deliver a brutal action scene. Perhaps that versatility is what the filmmakers wanted. Adding to that, he actually grew up in Ahmedabad. He mentioned in a post that he knew Modi as his "Chief Minister" back then. That personal connection is probably a massive factor.
What will the Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande be about?
The official line is that it traces his journey from childhood to becoming the leader of the nation. But the tagline gives the real focus: "The Anthem of a Mother." So, this is not going to be a policy-by-policy rundown. It is about his relationship with his late mother, Heeraben Modi.
That is the fresh angle, the human story behind the politician. How that relationship shaped him is the emotional hook. It connects with people on a different level. The filmmakers are planning a 2026 release, and it is set to be pan-India, in multiple languages including English.
Who is behind the making of this biopic?
The crew list is stacked. It is being directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H. and produced by Veer Reddy M. under Silver Cast Creations. The technical team is impressive: KK Senthil Kumar is on camera, the cinematographer of Baahubali. The music is by Ravi Basrur, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Sabu Cyril. It is clear that this is not a low-effort cash-in. The A-team from Telugu and Malayalam industries has been brought together to mount this project properly. Serious resources are being invested to ensure it looks and sounds huge.
Is this the first biopic made on PM Modi?
No. Vivek Oberoi played him in a 2019 film directed by Omung Kumar, which was also called PM Narendra Modi. That film focused more on his political rise. Maa Vande seems to be carving its own niche by going back to the start, focusing on his personal roots. It will be interesting to see how they differentiate it. For Mukundan, it is a massive opportunity. After the physicality of Marco, this role is about capturing Modi’s essence, voice, and posture. It is the biggest challenge of his life, no question.