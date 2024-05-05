Umar Kamani marries Nada Adelle in festivities spanning four days

Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle with Manish Malhotra (Photo credit: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

This weekend marked a momentous occasion in the world of fashion and luxury as Umar Kamani, the founder of PrettyLittleThing, exchanged vows with model Nada Kamani in a spectacular celebration worth £20 million.

The couple got engaged in August 2021.

The extravagant festivities, spanning four days, unfolded in the captivating backdrop of the South of France, culminating in two enchanting ceremonies that solidified their love and union.

Celebrations took place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France and included performances from Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, and Ronan Keating, with guests like supermodel Naomi Campbell, former footballer Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas, Adam Thomas, Caroline Daly, Anthony Joshua, comedian Russell Peters, well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and more, in attendance.

Friday’s ceremony took place at the Grand Allée in the lavish hotel. The bride wore a Christian Dior gown created by the creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, for her special day; the stunning dress took 540 hours to craft by hand.

Umar looked dapper as he waited under a seaside gazebo in a classic Tom Ford tuxedo.

Following their celebrations on Friday, Umar and Nada celebrated again on Saturday with a traditional Indian ceremony. During this ceremony, the bride and groom opted for matching ivory outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

A white party to welcome guests was held on Thursday, with a relaxed barbeque on Sunday finishing off the four-day extravaganza.

Umar Kamani, the visionary behind the globally renowned fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, is no stranger to making headlines with his innovative approach to style and entrepreneurship. However, this weekend’s events shifted the spotlight onto his personal life, as he embarked on a journey of eternal love with his bride, Nada.

The fairy tale romance between Umar and Nada began with a proposal in August 2021, setting the stage for what would become a grand celebration of love and commitment.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue Arabia, the newlyweds revealed that their first meeting at the altar on Friday was among the most special moments of the weekend.

“It’s something every little girl dreams about, but to do it in such style, in such beautiful surroundings – and of course to the man of my dreams! – was really a fairytale,” Nada said.

Umar added, “What can I say? I was speechless when I saw Nada in that dress. It was the most emotional moment.”