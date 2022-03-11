Website Logo
  • Friday, March 11, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Ukraine aid: UK eases customs rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is greeted by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Palace, in Kyiv on February 1, 2022. (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN said that it was easing customs processes for aid donations being exported to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Local media have reported lorries full of charity donations bound for Ukraine and its neighbours being stuck at British ports because of complex post-Brexit paperwork and customs checks.

This new customs easement will ensure that humanitarian aid is fast-tracked from Great Britain to help those most affected,” Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury, said.

The government said businesses, charities and community organisations sending aid would no longer need to complete electronic customs declarations before exporting the goods through British ports and could instead make a declaration by speaking to customs officers or driving through a port.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges Britain to ‘do more to help’

Andy Murray to donate prize money to help Ukrainian children

Estimated Loss (From Reuters : 3/11 & 13:51 London, UK)

Deaths – Atleast 13 K

Property Damage – US$119B

Government advice remains that the best way to help the Ukrainian people is to donate money … However, we appreciate that people and businesses may still wish to donate aid directly to the region,” Frazer said in a statement.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began two weeks ago, according to UN figures.

The new rules apply to goods intended to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, regardless of the destination, as long as they were not exported to, or through, Russia or Belarus, the government said.

The government said it would also remove other customs formalities, such as needing to notify the government when the goods have been exported.

Britain said the change excluded all controlled goods and dual-use goods and would be in place for a limited time, although it did not specify how long that would be.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Hindi novel makes to International Booker Prize longlist
INDIA
India’s ruling party leads in disinformation race, say experts
PAKISTAN
Pakistan warns India over mystery flying object
INDIA
Hugs and tears as families reunite with students evacuated from Sumy
US
US congressional hearing questions India’s UN vote on Ukraine issue
US
Indian Consulate in New York honours six trailblazing women
News
Sewa International evacuates 467 Africans from Ukraine
News
India-China tensions ‘worst’ in over four decades: US admiral
News
Spiritual centre Pamarth Niketan honours women
UK
UK launches girls’ education drive for India on Women’s Day
News
Ukraine war: India set to wind up its evacuation mission
News
India’s Aam Aadmi Party gets election boost to take on Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hindi novel makes to International Booker Prize longlist
India’s ruling party leads in disinformation race, say experts
Pakistan warns India over mystery flying object
Heathrow says Ukraine, fuel prices ratchet up uncertainty
New film ‘life – saving conversations’ features South Asian women…
Hugs and tears as families reunite with students evacuated from…