UK’s Tate Modern Museum inducts Sonam Kapoor in its South Asia Acquisition Committee

Sonam has been inducted to champion Indian and South Asian art.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sonam Kapoor feels honoured as global art museum Tate Modern inducted her as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee.

In a statement shared by the actress’ team, Sonam said, “I’m deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavoured to champion our artists at every opportunity.”

Sonam has been inducted to champion Indian and South Asian art.

“South Asia’s rich legacy of art is finally gaining the global recognition it deserves. As an Indian and a South Asian, it’s a privilege to witness our art taking centre stage. This role at Tate Modern allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists on a historic platform. It is a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire art community, as we work together to elevate the presence of South Asian art, worldwide,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was last seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break. She was blessed with son Vayu in August 2022.

The actress has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, she said, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”

