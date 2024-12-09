Trust in police handling of violence against women remains low: Study

It found that only 24 per cent of 55 police case files on domestic violence, rape, and serious sexual assault resulted in charges.

Officers acknowledged a lack of trust in police, particularly in minority communities. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A REPORT by the University of Bristol reveals ongoing trust issues in policing violence against women and girls (VAWG), particularly in Black and minoritised communities. Offenders in these cases are significantly less likely to face charges compared to other crimes.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Sheffield, analysed police case files, officer feedback, and filmed responses to VAWG incidents. It found that only 24 per cent of 55 police case files on domestic violence, rape, and serious sexual assault resulted in charges.

Lead author professor Aisha K. Gill said, “This distrust perpetuates the problem and limits progress.” She noted that low charging rates are disproportionate compared to other crimes and cited Home Office data showing only 1.3 per cent of recorded rape offences result in charges or summons.

Officers acknowledged a lack of trust in police, particularly in minority communities. One officer said, “There’s a massive barrier in the Black community; there’s no trust in the police.” Another noted that many women feel uncomfortable speaking to male officers.

Challenges in gathering evidence and meeting Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) thresholds were also highlighted. Officers reported victims often blame police for decisions made by the CPS, and public confusion over their roles exacerbates mistrust.

Victim retraction was a key issue, with many withdrawing support after initial reporting. Co-lead author professor Sundari Anitha said, “In most cases, retraction occurred because the act of reporting itself seemed to fulfil the victim’s immediate needs.”

The findings will be presented this week to experts and community representatives in Bristol. The report was funded by the UKRI Economic and Social Research Council.