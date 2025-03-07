Skip to content
UK sees record rise in modern slavery cases

A suspected victim of modern slavery, who was initially denied state support after Britain introduced a tougher immigration policy, poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in London on September 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
Mar 07, 2025
THE NUMBER of people referred as potential victims of modern slavery in the UK reached a record high last year, according to official figures released on Thursday. Experts have called for urgent policy changes to tackle the growing issue.

Home Office data showed 19,125 referrals were made to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) in 2024, the highest recorded so far. The figure surpassed the previous record of around 17,000 referrals in 2023. The NRM is the UK's system for identifying and supporting victims of modern slavery.

Modern slavery includes human trafficking, forced labour, servitude, and exploitation. The issue has been rising globally due to poverty, conflict, and migration, with millions of people affected.

In Britain, victims can be exploited in different sectors, including the drug and sex trades, car washes, nail salons, private homes, and social care. Men, women, and children are among those impacted.

"These statistics are not just numbers, they are individuals with voices, voices that the government need to listen to," said Britain's independent anti-slavery commissioner, Eleanor Lyons.

"A cross-government modern slavery strategy is needed that will enable law enforcement to prioritise tackling this crime."

Human rights group Anti-Slavery International estimates that around 130,000 people in Britain are living in conditions of modern slavery.

Of the total referrals made to the NRM in 2024, 23 per cent were British nationals, making them the largest group.

Albanians accounted for 13 per cent of cases, followed by Vietnamese nationals at 11 per cent. Nearly 6,000 referrals, or about 31 per cent, involved children.

Charities and lawmakers have called for stronger enforcement of labour laws and reforms to immigration policies. They argue that the government's approach has focused on curbing illegal migration rather than addressing modern slavery.

Tougher immigration rules have left thousands trapped in exploitative conditions, making them less likely to seek help due to fear of deportation, Reuters reported last month.

"(Today's) figures reinforce a crucial point: modern slavery is a crime against individuals and must not be conflated with immigration offences," Lyons said.

The government has said it will hire additional caseworkers to speed up claims processing under the NRM. At the end of 2023, more than 17,000 people were awaiting a second-stage decision on their claims, according to official data.

(With inputs from Reuters)

uk-home-buyers

For most first-time buyers, the exemption will drop from £425,000 to £300,000. (Photo credit: iStock)

Home buyers rush to complete purchases before stamp duty increase

HOME BUYERS in England and Northern Ireland are racing to complete their purchases before 1 April, when stamp duty thresholds will change, potentially costing them thousands of pounds.

Currently, home purchases under £250,000 are exempt from stamp duty, but this threshold will revert to £125,000.

jaishankar-lammy

Videos shared on social media showed protesters waving flags of the Khalistan movement and shouting slogans outside Chatham House, where Jaishankar was speaking on Wednesday.

India criticises security breach during S Jaishankar's London visit

INDIA condemned a security breach in London during its foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit, where a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of his car, and tore the Indian flag before being removed by police.

The Indian foreign ministry called the group behind the protest a "small group of separatists and extremists" and urged Britain to uphold its "diplomatic obligations."

nz-vs-sa

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was the standout bowler, taking 3-43 with his left-arm spin. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy: New Zealand beat South Africa, to meet India in final

NEW ZEALAND secured a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with India.

Rachin Ravindra scored 108 off 101 balls, while Kane Williamson made 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted 362-6, the highest total in the tournament’s history.

starmer-jaishankar

Jaishankar said discussions focused on strengthening bilateral and economic cooperation, as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

India’s Jaishankar meets Starmer, ministers on UK visit

INDIA's external affairs minister S Jaishankar met prime minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday evening, conveying “warm greetings” from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said discussions focused on strengthening bilateral and economic cooperation, as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges. The UK’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict was also discussed.

india vs australia

KL Rahul struck the winning six to secure the win in front of a largely Indian crowd. (Photo: BCCI)

India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

INDIA reached the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli scored 84, guiding India in a tense chase before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 42 sealed the win with 11 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium.

