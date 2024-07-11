UK overtakes India in venture capital amid slump

UK is now the third largest destination for venture capital, behind only the US and China

Louis Taylor

By: Pramod Thomas

THE UK has surpassed India to claim the title of the world’s third largest venture capital market. This development comes amid a global industry downturn marked by a significant drop in both investment levels and deal numbers over the past year, reported the Times.

The British Business Bank, the UK’s state economic development agency, expressed confidence despite the slowdown, highlighting the nation’s increasing attractiveness for financing fast-growing enterprises.

In 2023, venture investment in the UK plummeted by 48 per cent to £8.8 billion, with the number of deals falling by 25 per cent to 2,152.

Factors contributing to this decline include higher interest rates, which have dampened investor enthusiasm, as well as pressure on company valuations and a shortage of viable exit opportunities for fund managers.

The UK is now the third largest destination for venture capital, behind only the US and China. According to new data from Dealroom, which tracks the industry, the country secured nearly a third of all European venture funding in the first half of this year.

Louis Taylor, CEO of the British Business Bank, remains optimistic, pointing out that the UK’s market share in global venture capital has risen in recent years. He noted, “The flow of investment has held up better here than in many other economies, reflecting a return to more sustainable investment levels post-pandemic.”

Recent data indicates a promising outlook for the UK venture capital sector, with signs of recovery and a robust influx of funding.

Following Labour’s victory in the general election, discussions between Taylor and government officials, including chancellor Rachel Reeves and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, underscored the government’s commitment to leveraging institutions like the British Business Bank and the UK Infrastructure Bank to foster economic growth and innovation.

Taylor stressed Labour’s view that these organisations are essential for driving private sector investment in key sectors such as green technology and regional development, underlining their strategic importance in the nation’s economic agenda.

He said: “The fact that we’ve met with two secretaries of state like that shows it’s a priority for them.”

The new government also launched a new National Wealth Fund with £7.3bn of additional funding.