Upcoming events this week

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCE
ZEESHAN ROKHRI
When: Sunday, August 25
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: The popular folk singer pays tribute to his legendary father Saifullah Rokhri with a full live band, at a culturally rich concert.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
NAVRATRI RANGOTSAV
When: Friday, August 30
Where: Harrow Leisure Centre, Christchurch Avenue, Harrow HA3 5BD
What: Musical event celebrating the colours of Navratri with garba, dandiya and live performance by Jaysinh Gadhvi. There is also food stalls and prizes for the best dressed attendees.
www.eventbrite.co.uk
SHYAM NAYAN PRESENTS DHARA
When: Saturday, August 31
Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE
What: The London-based dancer will share timeless, hereditary pieces from both the Jaipur and Banaras gharanas of Kathak. The evening will showcase the rich heritage of classical Indian music, dance, and literature.
www.bhavan.net
ADITYA GADHVI
When: Friday, September 6 and Sunday September 8
Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA; and Maher Centre, 15 Ravensbridge Drive, Leicester LE4 0BZ
What: Indian singer Aditya Gadhvi brings his infectious garba vibes with popular Gujarati songs and pulsating rhythms.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
BHOOLI BISRI YAADEIN
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: Elliot Hall, Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Pinner HA5 4EA
What: Top singing talents present a musical evening filled with the mesmerising melodies of Bollywood music legends Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
www.harrowarts.com
JASDEEP SINGH DEGUN
When: Friday, September 13
Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
What: The award-winning British sitar maestro delivers a concert celebrating India’s rich musical heritage. He will be accompanied by Shahbaz Hussain on tabla.
www.curveonline.co.uk
ARIJIT SINGH
When: Sunday, September 15 and Monday, September 16
Where: The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES; and Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA
What: The popular Indian singer embarks on another UK tour with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits, along with much loved film classics.
www.rockonmusicuk.com
ROOPA PANESAR
When: Wednesday, September 18
Where: LSO St Luke’s, 161 Old Street, London EC1V 9NG
What: One of the UK’s finest sitar players returns for a concert of Indian classical music, collaborating with trailblazing Indian classical and contemporary musicians.
www.barbican.org.uk
FALGUNI PATHAK
When: Friday, September 20
Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: The undisputed queen of dandiya music returns with a live show filled with much-loved songs, mesmerising melodies and infectious energy.
www.ovoarena.co.uk
REWIND QUEENS
When: Saturday, September 21 – Sunday, September 22
Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Road, Birmingham B40 1NT; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
What: Concert headlined by popular singers Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alisha Chinai, performing their greatest hits with a full live band.
www.graceentertainment.co.uk
BOLLYWOOD CANDLELIGHT CONCERT
When: Sunday, September 22
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: Concert of live Bollywood songs, Punjabi geet and beautiful ghazals from top UK talents, including Mangal Singh, Shin (DCS), Priti Kaur and the 515 Crew.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
THEATRE
PALI AND JAY’S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW
When: Until Sunday August 25
Where: Assembly George Square Studios, George Square, Edinburgh EH8 9LH
What: New musical comedy show about an uncle and nephew DJing duo navigating their latest gig to save the company and ultimately, their relationship.
www.sohotheatre.com
VITAMIN D
When: Tuesday, September 3 – Saturday, September 22
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: Award-winning play looking at the changing relationships between women, complexities of emotional crises, British South Asian culture and the stigma of divorce.
www.sohotheatre.com
RUN REBEL
When: Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5
Where: Theatre Peckham, 221 Havil Street, London SE5 7SB
What: Stage adaptation of Manjeet Mann’s powerful award-winning winning novel of a young girl, who finds strength to finally break free from her claustrophobic and abusive home life, embarks on another UK tour.
www.theatrepeckham.co.uk
COMEDY
NISH, DON’T KILL MY VIBE
When: Friday, September 6
Where: Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW
What: Popular stand-up comedian Nish Kumar’s new show dissects politics, climate collapse and income inequality. Check website for further tour dates.
www.nishkumar.co.uk
DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: The Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE
What: Stand-up comedy show featuring terrific talents Farhan Solo, Prince Abdi, Tommy Sandhu, Janine Harouni and Eshaan Akbar.
www.luventertainment.co.uk
TEZ ILYAS: AFTER EIGHT
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA
What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on another UK tour with his new show about the changing world and trying to make sense of his new life as a married man. Check website for further tour dates and availability.
www.TezIlyas.com
ADITI MITTAL: BAD ALTITUDE
When: Monday, September 9 – Saturday, September 14
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: The popular Indian stand-up comedian returns with a live show about her trek to Mount Everest.
www.sohotheatre.com
ANUBHAV SINGH BASSI: KISI KO BATANA MAT
When: Sunday, September 15
Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES
What: Popular Indian stand-up comedian presents his laughter filled show, with two performances, at 2pm and 6pm.
www.theo2.co.uk
AHIR SHAH: ENDS
When: Monday, September 23 – Saturday, September 28
Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE
What: The British stand-up comedian presents his award-winning show about family, immigration, marriage, history, politics, and beans.
www.sohotheatre.com
EVENTS
CONNECTING SOUTH-ASIANS
When: Saturday, August 24
Where: Charing Cross Library, 4-6 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0HF
What: Event providing a nourishing space for south-Asians to making friendships, share similar experiences and feel closer as a community.
www.eventbrite.com
LGBTQ+ BENGALI LANGUAGE MEET-UP
When: Saturday August 24
Where: London LGBTQ+ Community Centre, 60-62 Hopton Street, Thames Path, Bankside London SE1 9JH
What: A casual meetup for queer Bengali speakers. This group is an opportunity to meet, chat, connect and learn. Both fluent speakers and learners are welcome.
www.eventbrite.com
AN EVENING WITH JYOTI PATEL
When: Wednesday, August 28
Where: The Last Talisman, 171-173 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3UW
What: Award-winning author Jyoti Patel will engage with Level Up founder and coach, Trisha Chauhan-Baiden in a fire side chat, discussing the themes of her debut novel The Things That We Lost.
www.eventbrite.com
PUNJABI SUMMER SPEED DATING, MINGLING & AFTER PARTY
When: Saturday, September 7
Where: Sway Bar, 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5BZ
What: Event is specifically tailored for UK-born Hindu and Sikh professionals who are on the lookout for meaningful connections and possibly romance.
www.eventbrite.com
CLASSES
BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS
When: Saturday, August 24, 31
Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY
What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday, September 14
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A practical hands-on homestyle cooking course learning how to prepare a variety of Indian dishes using spices for depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com
Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…