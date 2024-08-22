Upcoming events this week

Award-winning British sitar maestro Jasdeep Singh

LIVE PERFORMANCE

ZEESHAN ROKHRI

When: Sunday, August 25

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The popular folk singer pays tribute to his legendary father Saifullah Rokhri with a full live band, at a culturally rich concert.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

NAVRATRI RANGOTSAV

When: Friday, August 30

Where: Harrow Leisure Centre, Christchurch Avenue, Harrow HA3 5BD

What: Musical event celebrating the colours of Navratri with garba, dandiya and live performance by Jaysinh Gadhvi. There is also food stalls and prizes for the best dressed attendees.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

SHYAM NAYAN PRESENTS DHARA

When: Saturday, August 31

Where: The Bhavan, 4A Castletown Road, London W14 9HE

What: The London-based dancer will share timeless, hereditary pieces from both the Jaipur and Banaras gharanas of Kathak. The evening will showcase the rich heritage of classical Indian music, dance, and literature.

www.bhavan.net

ADITYA GADHVI

When: Friday, September 6 and Sunday September 8

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA; and Maher Centre, 15 Ravensbridge Drive, Leicester LE4 0BZ

What: Indian singer Aditya Gadhvi brings his infectious garba vibes with popular Gujarati songs and pulsating rhythms.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

BHOOLI BISRI YAADEIN

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: Elliot Hall, Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Pinner HA5 4EA

What: Top singing talents present a musical evening filled with the mesmerising melodies of Bollywood music legends Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

www.harrowarts.com

JASDEEP SINGH DEGUN

When: Friday, September 13

Where: Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

What: The award-winning British sitar maestro delivers a concert celebrating India’s rich musical heritage. He will be accompanied by Shahbaz Hussain on tabla.

www.curveonline.co.uk

ARIJIT SINGH

When: Sunday, September 15 and Monday, September 16

Where: The O2 Arena, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES; and Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham B1 2AA

What: The popular Indian singer embarks on another UK tour with a full live band, where he will perform his greatest hits, along with much loved film classics.

www.rockonmusicuk.com

ROOPA PANESAR

When: Wednesday, September 18

Where: LSO St Luke’s, 161 Old Street, London EC1V 9NG

What: One of the UK’s finest sitar players returns for a concert of Indian classical music, collaborating with trailblazing Indian classical and contemporary musicians.

www.barbican.org.uk

FALGUNI PATHAK

When: Friday, September 20

Where: OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: The undisputed queen of dandiya music returns with a live show filled with much-loved songs, mesmerising melodies and infectious energy.

www.ovoarena.co.uk

REWIND QUEENS

When: Saturday, September 21 – Sunday, September 22

Where: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Road, Birmingham B40 1NT; and OVO Arena, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA

What: Concert headlined by popular singers Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alisha Chinai, performing their greatest hits with a full live band.

www.graceentertainment.co.uk

BOLLYWOOD CANDLELIGHT CONCERT

When: Sunday, September 22

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: Concert of live Bollywood songs, Punjabi geet and beautiful ghazals from top UK talents, including Mangal Singh, Shin (DCS), Priti Kaur and the 515 Crew.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

THEATRE

PALI AND JAY’S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW

When: Until Sunday August 25

Where: Assembly George Square Studios, George Square, Edinburgh EH8 9LH

What: New musical comedy show about an uncle and nephew DJing duo navigating their latest gig to save the company and ultimately, their relationship.

www.sohotheatre.com

VITAMIN D

When: Tuesday, September 3 – Saturday, September 22

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: Award-winning play looking at the changing relationships between women, complexities of emotional crises, British South Asian culture and the stigma of divorce.

www.sohotheatre.com

RUN REBEL

When: Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5

Where: Theatre Peckham, 221 Havil Street, London SE5 7SB

What: Stage adaptation of Manjeet Mann’s powerful award-winning winning novel of a young girl, who finds strength to finally break free from her claustrophobic and abusive home life, embarks on another UK tour.

www.theatrepeckham.co.uk

COMEDY

NISH, DON’T KILL MY VIBE

When: Friday, September 6

Where: Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

What: Popular stand-up comedian Nish Kumar’s new show dissects politics, climate collapse and income inequality. Check website for further tour dates.

www.nishkumar.co.uk

DESI CENTRAL COMEDY SHOW

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: The Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes UB3 2UE

What: Stand-up comedy show featuring terrific talents Farhan Solo, Prince Abdi, Tommy Sandhu, Janine Harouni and Eshaan Akbar.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

TEZ ILYAS: AFTER EIGHT

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA

What: The popular stand-up comedian embarks on another UK tour with his new show about the changing world and trying to make sense of his new life as a married man. Check website for further tour dates and availability.

www.TezIlyas.com

ADITI MITTAL: BAD ALTITUDE

When: Monday, September 9 – Saturday, September 14

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: The popular Indian stand-up comedian returns with a live show about her trek to Mount Everest.

www.sohotheatre.com

ANUBHAV SINGH BASSI: KISI KO BATANA MAT

When: Sunday, September 15

Where: Indigo at The O2, 205 Peninsula Square, London SE10 0ES

What: Popular Indian stand-up comedian presents his laughter filled show, with two performances, at 2pm and 6pm.

www.theo2.co.uk

AHIR SHAH: ENDS

When: Monday, September 23 – Saturday, September 28

Where: Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London W1D 3NE

What: The British stand-up comedian presents his award-winning show about family, immigration, marriage, history, politics, and beans.

www.sohotheatre.com

EVENTS

CONNECTING SOUTH-ASIANS

When: Saturday, August 24

Where: Charing Cross Library, 4-6 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0HF

What: Event providing a nourishing space for south-Asians to making friendships, share similar experiences and feel closer as a community.

www.eventbrite.com

LGBTQ+ BENGALI LANGUAGE MEET-UP

When: Saturday August 24

Where: London LGBTQ+ Community Centre, 60-62 Hopton Street, Thames Path, Bankside London SE1 9JH

What: A casual meetup for queer Bengali speakers. This group is an opportunity to meet, chat, connect and learn. Both fluent speakers and learners are welcome.

www.eventbrite.com

AN EVENING WITH JYOTI PATEL

When: Wednesday, August 28

Where: The Last Talisman, 171-173 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3UW

What: Award-winning author Jyoti Patel will engage with Level Up founder and coach, Trisha Chauhan-Baiden in a fire side chat, discussing the themes of her debut novel The Things That We Lost.

www.eventbrite.com

PUNJABI SUMMER SPEED DATING, MINGLING & AFTER PARTY

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: Sway Bar, 61-65 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5BZ

What: Event is specifically tailored for UK-born Hindu and Sikh professionals who are on the lookout for meaningful connections and possibly romance.

www.eventbrite.com

CLASSES

BOLLYWOOD DANCE CLASS

When: Saturday, August 24, 31

Where: CRATE, 35 Saint James Street, London E17 7FY

What: Fun Bollywood dance class focusing on movement and mindfulness.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday, September 14

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A practical hands-on homestyle cooking course learning how to prepare a variety of Indian dishes using spices for depth of flavour. Check website for further cooking courses.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com