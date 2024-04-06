  • Saturday, April 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

New UK documentary examines racist attacks on British Indians

Defiance: Fighting the Far Right, a three-part series aired on Channel 4 from Monday.

Defiance: Fighting the Far Right Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Driving around with hockey sticks in the boot of the car and stockpiling petrol bombs to defend themselves are among some of the gripping accounts that make up a new UK documentary chronicling racist attacks faced by British Indians in the 1970s and 80s.

Defiance: Fighting the Far Right, a three-part series aired on Channel 4 from Monday, uses a cache of archive footage and compelling new testimony from the people who were there to tell the story of the fightback of Britain’s South Asian community against a wave of brutal racist attacks and murders between 1976 and 1981.

The film highlights how the community stood in the face of a rising tide of anti-immigrant feelings and a campaign of violence and intimidation unleashed by notorious far-right and racist groups such as the National Front.

“Back then, my Ludhiana-born father would drive around with hockey sticks in the boot of his car in case we ever ran into far-right thugs as we went about our daily business,” said Rajesh Thind, the British Punjabi director of one of the three episodes who grew up amid some of the upheaval in west London.

“Ever since I was a child witnessing those events of the late 1970s and early 1980s, I have wanted to tell these stories of how we British Asians fought back against the National Front and other racist and fascist organisations,” he said.

“I have had a burning desire to show the world that far from being meek and mild, as some Western stereotypes would portray South Asians, our communities were courageous, resilient, and resourceful, drawing on decades of experience of anti-colonial struggles both in India and Africa,” he said.

The series, created by BAFTA-winning Rogan Productions, Left Handed Films, and GroupM Motion Entertainment, investigates seminal events in British South Asian history referred to as the Southall protests, the Battle for Brick Lane, and the Bradford 12 –- events often overlooked by the press, the police and the government of the day.

“At a moment when we have a British Asian Prime Minister [Rishi Sunak] and an Asian First Minister in Scotland [Humza Yousaf], it is incredibly powerful to be able to tell the stories of everyday British Asians fighting to make their way in this country and to be heard,” said Shaminder Nahal, Channel 4 Head of Specialist Factual, who commissioned the series.

“A comprehensive telling of the extraordinary experiences of a generation of Asian refugees and migrants who came to Britain and faced an unprecedented wave of racial violence, stood their ground, and turned the tide, is long overdue,” said James Rogan, Executive Producer for Rogan Productions.

The series starts with the killing of 18-year-old Gurdip Singh Chaggar on the streets of Southall, west London, and the chilling words of far-right leader John Kingsley Read: “One down, one million to go!”

What follows is a brutal battle between Britain’s South Asian and black communities and the far-right activists.

“The British Asian civil rights movement is a forgotten piece of history… These are stories of bravery in the face of violence and a refusal to let prejudice go unchallenged – they could not be more timely,” said Riz Ahmed and Allie Moore from Left Handed Films.

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sonal Panwar: ‘Comedy is a cool medium’
TOP LISTS
From Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram
NEWS
Nora Fatehi calls her FIFA closing ceremony performance ‘life-changing’
Entertainment
Billie Eilish gains followers on Instagram after her ‘close friends’ stunt
NEWS
“Would love to do it again”: Dev Patel after directorial debut film ‘Monkey Man’
Entertainment
TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fires its new lead stars
Entertainment
Brief history of Bollywood break-ups
NEWS
Prabhas, Deepika’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ postponed due to India polls
NEWS
‘Kill’ Teaser out: Lakshya Lalwani’s debut film is a gory action-thriller
Entertainment
Leaked footage of ‘Ramayana’ starring Ranbir Kapoor goes viral
NEWS
Jamming together: Rahman and Imtiaz Ali on music, movies and poetry
NEWS
‘Monkey Man’: Critics hail Dev Patel’s directorial debut

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW